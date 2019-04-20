Blue Angels sweep South Point, 10-0

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — A no-no on the road.

The Gallia Academy softball team — which defeated South Point by a 10-5 count on April 3 in Gallia County — finished off the season sweep of the Lady Pointers on Friday in Lawrence County, taking a 10-0 Ohio Valley Conference victory with a complete game no-hitter from junior pitcher Bailey Meadows.

Gallia Academy (5-9, 5-3 OVC) went ahead 2-0 with two outs in the top of the first inning, as Meadows blasted a two-run home run. A quartet of Blue Angels crossed home plate in the second inning, as the guests combined four hits with a walk and a sac-bunt.

GAHS led 9-0 after an RBI single by Abby Hammons and an RBI triple by Bailie Young in the bottom of the third, but the Blue and White were held off the board for the next two frames.

Gallia Academy ended the scoreless drought and capped off the 10-0 win, as Alex Barnes hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth.

Meadows’ no-hit shut out victory featured four strike outs and just one walk.

Ramey took the setback in two innings of work for SPHS, allowing nine earned runs on eight hits and a walk, while striking out one. Byrd pitched the final four frames, giving up one earned run on five hits.

Young led the Gallia Academy offense, going 3-for-3 with two triples, two runs scored and one run batted in. Barnes and Meadows were both 2-for-4 with a home run, a run scored and two runs batted in, Chasity Adams was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored, while Kyla Miller was 2-for-2 with a run and a RBI.

Hammons and Aubrey Unroe both singled once and scored once for the victors, with Unroe driving in two runs and Hammons adding one RBI. Hunter Copley and Preslee Reed each scored once in the win.

GAHS committed the game’s only error and left three runners on base, one more than the Lady Pointers.

On Monday, the Blue Angels will host Rock Hill.

GAHS junior Bailey Meadows delivers a pitch during the Blue Angels’ 10-5 victory over South Point on April 3 in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/04/web1_4.21-GA-Meadows.jpg GAHS junior Bailey Meadows delivers a pitch during the Blue Angels’ 10-5 victory over South Point on April 3 in Centenary, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

