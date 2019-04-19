Blue Devils sweep South Point, 4-3

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — No thrones, but rather a game of runs.

The Gallia Academy baseball team rallied with two scores in the top of the sixth and ultimately picked up its third consecutive victory in as many days Friday with a 4-3 decision over host South Point in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The visiting Blue Devils (8-5, 5-3 OVC) jumped out to a quick 2-0 advantage after an inning of play, and the score remained that way until the bottom of the fourth as the Pointers managed to secure their only lead of the night with three runs.

The Blue and White, however, made their big push in the sixth after loading the bases with nobody out. SPHS managed to induce a 1-2-3 double play to thwart some momentum, but then nine-hole hitter Cole Davis received a walk to again load the bases.

Dakota Young hit a groundball that ended up turning into an error, and both Cade Roberts and Andrew Toler came around to score on the miscue while giving the guests a 4-3 cushion.

The Blue and Gold mustered a runner apiece in their final two innings at the plate, but the hosts ultimately ran out of chances.

Garrett McGuire gave Gallia Academy a 1-0 lead with a two-out double that plated Brendan Carter, then McGuire scored on a Morgan Stanley single for a 2-0 edge midway through the first.

Brycen McCann led off the bottom of the fourth with a single, then came all the way around to score on an error that allowed Nakian Dawson to reach third base safely. Dawson then scored on an error that put Zach Cline at second, who later came around to score on a single by Wyatt Napier for a 3-2 advantage.

The Pointers outhit the guests by a slim 8-7 overall margin and also committed only one of the three errors in the contest. Gallia Academy stranded eight runners on base, while SPHS left seven on the bags.

Zane Loveday went the distance for the win, allowing one earned run, eight hits and one walk over seven innings while striking out seven. Drew Smith took the loss after surrendering two earned runs, six hits and three walks over five frames while fanning four.

McGuire and Roberts led the Blue Devils with two hits apiece, followed by Carter, Stanley and Andrew Toler with a safety each.

Brycen McCann paced the Pointers with two hits, with Smith, Dawson, Napier, Drake McClure, Brody Blackwell and Zach Cline also providing a safety apiece.

The Blue Devils also claimed a season sweep of SPHS after posting a 2-0 win in Centenary back on April 3.

Gallia Academy was at River Valley Saturday and returns to action Monday when it hosts Rock Hill in an OVC contest at 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.