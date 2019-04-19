Marauders take down Miami Trace, 5-2

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — One streak ends at three, while the other reaches three.

The Meigs baseball team won its third straight decision on Thursday at VA Memorial Stadium in Ross County, as the Marauders picked up a 5-2 non-conference victory over Miami Trace, which had won three in a row headed into play.

Meigs (7-6) broke the scoreless tie in the top of the third inning, as Matt Gilkey singled in Landon Acree and Cory Cox. The Marauders added another run in the very next at-bat, as Briar Wolfe singled home Cole Arnott.

The Maroon and Gold added another run in the following frame, as Acree scored on a wild pitch. After a scoreless fifth inning, Acree hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth, increasing the Marauder lead to 5-0.

The Panthers (8-5) — who stranded runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings — ended the shut out with two runs after a pair of MHS errors in the home half of the sixth. Miami Trace didn’t reach base again and fell by a 5-2 count, the Panthers’ second-largest setback of the season.

Gilkey was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for the Marauders, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and three walks, while striking out four.

Luke Henry took the loss in three innings for the Panthers, striking out two and giving up three runs, two earned, on five hits. Mason Snow tossed the next three frames, striking out three and walking three, while surrendering two earned runs on three hits. Dalton Mayer finished the game for MTHS, striking out one and giving up one hit.

Leading the Marauders at the plate, Arnott was 2-for-2 with a run scored, while Wolfe was 2-for-4 with an RBI. In addition to his solo home run, Acree also scored two more runs in the win. Alex Pierce tripled once for Meigs, while Cox, Gilkey and Michael Kesterson each singled once, with Cox scoring once and Gilkey driving in two runs.

Drew Batson was 2-for-3 to lead the Panther offense. Mayer singled once, scored once and picked up an RBI, Austin Brown added a single, while Cody Brightman came in with a run.

Both teams committed two errors in the contest. Meigs stranded eight runners on base, three more than MTHS.

Meigs is slated to get back to work in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division on Monday at Athens.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

