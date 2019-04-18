Point Pleasant sweeps Pioneers, 15-3

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A quick night on the home front.

The Point Pleasant baseball team produced 14 runs through three innings and ultimately claimed a season sweep of visiting Wayne during a 15-3 mercy-rule victory on Thursday night in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The host Big Blacks (14-5) won their second straight decision overall and also posted their second consecutive five-inning triumph over the Pioneers. PPHS won the first contest at Appalachian Power Park by a 10-0 count on March 23.

Point Pleasant sent 11 batters to the plate in the home half of the first, which resulted in six runs on seven hits, a hit batsman and a fielder’s choice.

Miles Williams started the frame by being hit by a pitch, then stole second and came around to score the eventual game-winning run on a Carter Smith single to left for a 1-0 advantage.

Smith came around one batter later on a Brody Jeffers double, then Jeffers scored on a Joel Beattie double that quickly increased the lead to 3-0.

Riley Oliver — a courtesy runner for Beattie — came around to score in the next at-bat as Kyelar Morrow singled, then Wyatt Wilson singled to move Beattie up to second.

Joe Herdman followed with the sixth consecutive safety of the frame while driving in Morrow, then Wilson came around on a groundout by Sam Pinkerton — making it a 6-0 contest.

The Pioneers countered with a run in the top of half of the second as Ethan Blatt scored on an infield double-play to make it a five-run contest. The guests were never closer the rest of the way.

PPHS sent a dozen batters to the plate in the home half of the third, which led to eight runs on nine hits — all of which came with two outs in the frame.

WHS tacked on two runs in the fourth, but the hosts answered with a run in the home half of the inning as Colton Fridley walked and scored on a Beattie double that wrapped up the 12-run outcome.

The Big Blacks outhit the guests by a 17-8 overall margin and also committed only one of the four errors in the contest. Wayne stranded six runners on base, while the hosts left five on the bags.

Herdman was the winning pitcher of record after allowing three earned runs, six hits and two walks over 3.1 innings while striking out one. Kiah Napier took the loss after surrendering six earned runs and seven hits over one frame of work.

Beattie led the Big Blacks with three hits and three RBIs, followed by Williams, Smith, Jeffers, Morrow, Wilson and Herdman with a pair of safeties apiece. Pinkerton and Josh Wamsley also had a hit each for the victors.

Smith, Jeffers, Pinkerton and Herdman all drove in two RBIs apiece, while Williams, Smith, Jeffers, Morrow, Wilson and Oliver each scored twice.

PPHS also produced nine extra-base hits, including triples from Beattie, Wamsley and Williams. Beattie and Jeffers each had two doubles, while Williams and Smith also had a two-base hit apiece.

Blatt paced WHS with three hits and also scored twice. Kolby Stiltner was next with two hits, while Cameron Cade, Kelton Creed and Ike Chinn also added a safety apiece. Chinn accounted for the lone Pioneer RBI as well.

Point Pleasant will partake in the Jack Cook Tournament on Friday and Saturday in Huntington. The Big Blacks return to the diamond on Monday when they travel to Buffalo for a non-conference matchup at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.