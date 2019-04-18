Lady Eagles win VC Open

McARTHUR, Ohio —It was the hosts’ day… if it wasn’t for the Lady Eagles that is.

The Eastern girls track and field team bested the host Lady Vikings by 47 to win the title in the Vinton County Open on Wednesday. VCHS won the boys team title by 45, with the Eagles finishing fourth.

The Lady Eagles’ winning score was 189, with Vinton County’s runner-up total of 142 as the only team within 100. Athens was third with 70, Logan claimed fourth at 39, while Pike Eastern was fifth at 35. Federal Hocking with 31 and Wellston with 14 rounded out the seven-team field.

The Lady Eagles won 11 events, including all-4 relays, while taking 10 more top-3 finishes.

The EHS 4x800m team of Ally Durst, Ashton Guthrie, Lexa Hayes and Alysa Howard posted a winning time of 11:38.9, while the quartet of Guthrie, Brielle Newland, Alisa Ord and Rhiannon Morris set a pace of 4:43.8 in the 4x400m.

The team of Newland, Jaymie Basham, Sydney Sanders and Katlin Fick turned in a time of 2:00.3 in the 4x200m, while the group of Basham, Ord, Sanders and Caterina Miecchi won the 4x100m with a time of 56.0.

Fick led the Lady Eagles individually, winning 100m hurdles with a time of 17.8, and winning the pole vault at 7-00, while taking second in the 300m hurdles at 55.8. Ord — who won the long jump at 13-5.5 — was second in the 100m hurdles, .1 seconds behind Fick.

Miecchi won the shot put at 30-7.5, was second in the discus at 98-7, and took third in the 100m dash at 14.3. Layna Catlett — who won the discus throw at 111-6 — was second in the shot put at 30-00, while Basham — who won the 200m dash with a time of 29.6 — was second on the 100m dash at 14.0. Newland won the 400m dash with a time of 1:06.2, and was second in the 200m dash at 30.1.

Morris was second in the 1600m run with a time of 5:55.8 and third in the 800m run with a time of 2:45.0 for EHS, while Ally Durst was second in the 3200m run at 12:48.9.

The Vinton County boys had a winning score of 135.5, Athens was second at 90.5, while Logan took third at 82. The Eagles were fourth with a score of 75, followed by Pike Eastern at 52, Federal Hocking at 49 and Wellston at 33.

The EHS boys earned five championships, including two relays, while adding in a pair of runner-up finishes.

The quartet of Nick Browning, Noah Browning, Colton Combs and Jayden Evans won the 4x400m with a time of 3:48.7, while the team of Combs, Evans, Noah Browning and Michael Letson won the 4x100m with a time of 48.3.

In the 4x800m relay, the team of Combs, Nick Browning, Noah Browning and Bryce Newland was second in with a time of 9:17.2.

Mason Dishong won both the shot put and the discus throw with respective distances of 41-10.75 and 125-6.5. Noah Browning was champion of the 200m dash with a time of 24.2, while Nick Browning was runner-up in the 800m run at 2:19.4.

Visit www.baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 Vinton County Open.

Eastern freshman Brielle Newland competes in the 100m dash at the River Valley Open on April 2 in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/04/web1_4.19-EHS-Newland.jpg Eastern freshman Brielle Newland competes in the 100m dash at the River Valley Open on April 2 in Bidwell, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

