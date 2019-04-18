Ironton sweeps Blue Angels, 14-4

CENTENARY, Ohio — No leashing these Lady Tigers.

Visiting Ironton built a 3-1 lead in the first and exploded for nine runs in the third before ultimately cruising to a 14-4 victory over the Gallia Academy softball team on Wednesday night in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Gallia County.

The Lady Tigers (13-1, 8-0 OVC) led wire-to-wire in the sloppy affair as both teams combined for 14 errors in the contest.

A trio of consecutive errors and a single allowed IHS to build a quick 3-0 lead in the first, but the Blue Angels (4-8, 4-2) countered with a score in their half of the first as Alex Barnes reached and scored on errors while cutting the deficit down to 3-1.

The Orange and Black followed by sending 11 batters to the plate in the top half of the third, which resulted in nine runs on six hits, two walks and an error — giving the guests a commanding 12-1 cushion.

GAHS responded by sending eight batters to the plate in its half of the third, which led to four errors and a single that resulted in three scores and a 12-4 deficit through four complete.

Barnes, Chasity Adams and Kyla Miller all reached on errors and a Malerie Stanley groundout allowed only Barnes to score without the aid of an error.

Ironton eventually added two runs in the top half of the sixth, then Gallia Academy stranded runners at the corners in the sixth to wrap up the mercy-rule decision.

The Lady Tigers also claimed a season sweep of the Blue and White after posting a 13-4 decision at IHS back on April 1.

Ironton outhit the hosts by a 10-3 overall margin and also committed six of the 14 errors in the contest. The guests stranded only two runners on base, while GAHS left five on the bags.

Keegan Moore was the winning pitcher of record after allowing four unearned runs, three hits and a walk over six innings while striking out eight. Hunter Copley took the loss after surrendering 11 runs (seven earned), five hits and two walks over 2.1 frames while fanning two.

Bailey Meadows paced Gallia Academy with two hits and Abby Hammons also added a safety. Stanley drove in two RBIs and Barnes also scored a pair of runs in the setback.

Rowe, Hamlet, Sands and Richendollar all paced Ironton with two hits apiece, with Burton and Schrek also contributing a safety each. Burton also blasted a two-run homer during that nine-run third inning.

Burton, Sands, Moore and Richendollar each drove in two RBIs, while Hamlet scored a game-high four runs.

Gallia Academy was making up a game with Coal Grove in Lawrence County on Thursday and returns to action Friday when it travels to South Point for an OVC matchup at 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.