Lady Raiders rally past Meigs, 6-5

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — A power surge and a little revenge.

The River Valley softball team — which dropped a 14-6 decision to Meigs on April 1 in Bidwell — avenged that setback on Wednesday in Meigs County, blasting a pair of home runs and defeating the Lady Marauders by a 6-5 count.

The Lady Raiders (8-8, 4-4 TVC Ohio) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, as Skylar Jones singled home Baylee Hollanbaugh.

Meigs (7-11, 4-3) — which has now lost five straight games by a combined total of six runs — tied the game in the bottom of the second, as Jerrica Smith scored on an error.

The Lady Marauders took a 3-1 lead in the following frame, as Katie Hawkins singled home Bailey Swatzel and then scored one a single by Jerrica Smith.

The Silver and Black ended a two inning drought and tied the game in the top of the fourth inning, as Chloe Gee hit a two-out, two-run home run.

Meigs reestablished its advantage in the bottom of the fourth, however, as Taylor Swartz scored on an error. The Maroon and Gold went ahead 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth, as Hannah Durst singled home Swatzel.

RVHS took the 6-5 lead with one out in the top of the seventh, as Jones blasted a three-run home run. The Lady Marauders put two runners on base in the bottom of the second, but left the potential tying run at second and fell by a 6-5 count.

Sierra Somerville earned the pitching victory in a complete game for the Lady Raiders, striking out three batters and walking five, while surrendering five runs, three earned, and 12 hits.

Breanna Zirkle struck out one and walked three in a complete game for Meigs, allowing six earned runs on 11 hits.

Jones led the RVHS offense, going 3-for-3 with a homer, one run scored and four runs batted in. Gee was 2-for-3 with a home run, one run scored and two runs batted in, Hollanbaugh was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs, while Cierra Roberts doubled once and scored once. Grace Hash, Kasey Birchfield and Kaylee Tucker had a single apiece in the win, with Hash scoring a run.

Leading the Lady Marauder offense, Durst and Jerrica Smith were both 3-for-4 with an RBI, with Smith scoring once. Zirkle and Swatzel were both 2-for-4 with a double, with Swatzel scoring twice, while Hawkins and Swartz both singled once and scored once, with Hawkins picking up an RBI.

River Valley finished with three errors and eight runners left on base, while Meigs committed two errors and stranded 10 runners.

Next, the Silver and Black are scheduled to host Southern on Friday. After hosting Point Pleasant on Thursday, Meigs is slated to welcome Ripley on Saturday.

Meigs junior Bailey Swatzel makes a leaping catch, during the Lady Marauders’ 6-5 setback on Wednesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/04/web1_4.19-MHS-Swatzel.jpg Meigs junior Bailey Swatzel makes a leaping catch, during the Lady Marauders’ 6-5 setback on Wednesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports RVHS senior Skylar Jones singes in the fifth inning of the Lady Raiders’ 6-5 victory over Meigs on Wednesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports). https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/04/web1_4.19-RV-Jones.jpg RVHS senior Skylar Jones singes in the fifth inning of the Lady Raiders’ 6-5 victory over Meigs on Wednesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports). Alex Hawley|OVP Sports RVHS junior Baylee Hollanbaugh (9) throws to first base, during the Lady Raiders’ 6-5 victory on Wednesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/04/web1_4.19-wo-RV-Hollanbaugh.jpg RVHS junior Baylee Hollanbaugh (9) throws to first base, during the Lady Raiders’ 6-5 victory on Wednesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs sophomore Katie Hawkins (99) stretches to get the out before RVHS freshman Brooklyn Sizemore could reach base, during River Valley’s 6-5 win on Wednesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/04/web1_4.19-wo-MHS-Hawkins.jpg Meigs sophomore Katie Hawkins (99) stretches to get the out before RVHS freshman Brooklyn Sizemore could reach base, during River Valley’s 6-5 win on Wednesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

