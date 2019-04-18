Blue Devils blank Ironton, 10-0

CENTENARY, Ohio — More of the same, only quicker.

The Gallia Academy baseball team snapped a three-game losing skid by posting its second straight shutout win over Ironton in Ohio Valley Conference play on Wednesday night during a 10-0 mercy-rule decision at Bob Eastman Field in Gallia County.

The host Blue Devils (6-5, 3-3 OVC) needed only five innings to complete the season sweep of the Fighting Tigers after taking all seven frames on April 1 to secure a 7-0 decision at IHS.

Cade Roberts knocked in the eventual game-winning run in the bottom of the first as a groundout allowed Brendan Carter to come home for a quick 1-0 edge.

Wyatt Sipple extended the lead to 3-0 with a two-RBI single in the second that plated both Andrew Toler and Trent Johnson.

After a scoreless third, the Blue and White sent a dozen batters to the plate in the home half of the fourth — which resulted in six runs on one hit, six walks and a pair of Ironton errors en route to a 9-0 lead.

Johnson led off the fifth by being hit by a pitch. Johnson then stole second, third and eventually home to wrap up the double-digit triumph.

Both teams mustered only two hits in the contest, with the Orange and Black also committing both errors in the game. IHS stranded seven runners on base, while the hosts left only five on the bags.

Toler was the winning pitcher of record after allowing just two hits and four walks over five scoreless inning while striking out five. Jacob Sloan took the loss after surrendering five earned runs, one hits and six walks over three innings while fanning four.

Sipple and Carter each had a hit and respectively led the hosts with three RBIs and two RBIs. Johnson scored three runs, while Carter and Toler each came home twice. Sipple, Morgan Stanley and Justin McClelland also touched home plate once apiece.

Gage Salyers and Cameron Deere had the lone hits for the Fighting Tigers.

Gallia Academy was making up a game with Coal Grove in Lawrence County on Thursday and returns to action Friday when it travels to South Point for an OVC matchup at 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

