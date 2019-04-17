Lady Wildcats claw past Eastern, 5-2

WATERFORD, Ohio — Not the start to the week the Lady Eagles needed.

The Eastern softball team — which is set to visit Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division leader Wahama on Thursday — won’t be playing for a share of the top spot in the league anymore, as the Lady Eagles dropped a 5-2 decision at Waterford on Tuesday.

Eastern (8-4, 8-2 TVC Hocking) started the night off right, as Mollie Maxon blasted a solo home run with two outs in the first inning.

The Lady Eagles stranded two runners in scoring position in the following inning, however, and Waterford tied the game at one in the bottom of the second.

EHS stranded a runner on second in base in each the third and fourth innings, but the Lady Wildcats were next to score, plating four runs on four hits and a walk in the bottom of the fifth.

Eastern attempted a two-out rally in the top of the seventh, with Kelsey Roberts singling home Kennadi Rockhold, but the Lady Wildcats got the groundout the needed to seal the 5-2 victory.

Tessa Rockhold suffered the pitching loss in a complete game, giving up five earned runs on 12 hits and two walks, while striking out one.

Smitly claimed the win in a complete game for the hosts, striking out three and surrendering two earned runs on 10 hits and a walk.

Leading EHS at the plate, Mollie Maxon and Kennadi Rockhold were both 3-for-3 with a run, with Maxon earning a home run and an RBI, and Rockhold claiming a double. Roberts was 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Ally Barber went 2-for-3 with a double in the setback.

James paced the WHS offense, going 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Soprano tripled once, doubled once and drove in two runs for the hosts, Taylor doubled once, singled once and scored once, while Neader singled twice and scored once.

Eastern had one error and nine runners left on base in the loss, while Waterford had an error and five runners stranded.

The season series between EHS and WHS is a split, as Eastern topped the Lady Wildcats by a 6-3 count on March 29 in Tuppers Plains.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

