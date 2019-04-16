Rio Grande 6th, Lemaster one shot off lead at RSC Championships

FLORENCE, Ind. — The University of Rio Grande finds itself in sixth place as a team, while sophomore Jarod Lemaster is one shot off the lead as an individual following Monday’s opening day of the 2019 River States Conference Men’s Golf Championship at Belterra Golf Course in Florence, Ind.

The RedStorm carded a 36-hole total of 59-over par 627 (318-309) and trails Brescia University by 21 strokes. The Bearcats shot rounds of 306 and 300 for a total of 606.

Brescia holds a nine-shot lead over Midway University in the team competition. The Eagles had rounds of 312 and 303. Asbury University (315-303) and Point Park University (313-305) are tied for third place, while Indiana University Kokomo (315-304) is in fifth place.

Cincinnati Christian University’s Noah Lung is the 36-hole leader individually at 3-over 145. He opened up with a 3-over 74 and then fired an even-par 71 in the second round to take a 1-shot lead over Lemaster at 4-over 146.

Lemaster, a native of Jackson, Ohio, started off with a 76 and then had the low-round of the tournament with the 1-under 70 that followed.

Tyler Pearson of IU East shot 74-73 and is two shots off the lead in third place. Gage Basiletti of Point Park fired 75-73 in fourth place, and Brescia’s Trevor Brown (74-75) and Point Park’s Matt D’Amico (77-72) are tied for fifth.

Others representing Rio Grande were freshman Levi Chapman (Pomeroy, OH), who’s part of a four-way tie for 27th after shooting 19-over par 161 (80-81); junior Logan Sheets (Bidwell, OH), who is among four players tied for 34th at 21-over 163 (79-84); freshman Colton Blakeman (Piketon, OH), who’s tied for 38th at 22-over par 164 (83-81); and freshman Payton Bentley (Peebles, OH), who is tied for 46th place in the 57-player field at 26-over 168 (91-77).

The final round of 18 holes takes place Tuesday at 9 a.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

