Wahama sweeps Lancers, 8-3

STEWART, Ohio — No luck needed for No. 7.

The Wahama baseball team picked up its seventh consecutive victory on Monday in Athens County, as the White Falcons finished off the season sweep of Federal Hocking with an 8-3 triumph in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play.

The White Falcons (15-3, 9-2 TVC Hocking) — who also defeated FHHS by a 7-0 count on March 29 in Mason — broke the scoreless tie with one out in the top of the first inning on Monday, as Tanner Smith singled home Jonathan Frye. Smith, Antonio Serevicz and and Tyler Bumgarner each scored later in the frame, as Wahama went ahead 4-0.

The WHS lead grew to 6-0 with two more RBIs by Smith, as he doubled home Frye in the second and then brought David Hendrick home on a sac-fly in the fourth.

The Lancers ended the shut out in the bottom of the fourth, but Wahama got the run back with an RBI single by Jacob Fisher in the top of the fifth.

Federal Hocking pushed two runs across in the bottom of the fifth, but didn’t score again. The White Falcons capped off the 8-3 win with an RBI single by Ethyn Barnitz in the top of the sixth.

Hendrick was the winning pitcher of record in five innings for the White Falcons, allowing three runs, one earned, on six hits. Tyler Bumgarner pitched the final two frames without surrendering a run or a hit, walking one batter. Hendrick had four strikeouts in the win, while Bumgarner struck out one.

Jackson took the loss in one inning for the Lancers, allowing four earned runs on four hits and two walks. Bond tossed three innings, surrendering two earned runs on four hits and a walk, Tate threw 1.2 frames, allowing two earned runs on five hits and a walk, while Carpenter pitched 1.1 perfect innings of relief. Bond struck out two batters, while Tate and Jackson earned a strikeout apiece.

Smith paced the WHS offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three runs batted in. Frye was 2-for-4 with two runs in the win, Serevicz was 2-for-5 with a run, while Fisher was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Hendrick singled once and scored once in the win, Barnitz singled once and drove in a run, while Gabe Roush and Cooper Peters had a single apiece. Tyler Bumgarner and Brady Bumgarner both contributed a urn to the winning cause.

Miller led the Lancers at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Tate singled once and scored once in the setback, while Snedden had a hit and an RBI.

Wahama had three errors and stranded 11 runners in the win, while Federal Hocking committed two errors and left six runners on base.

Next for the White Falcons, South Gallia is set to visit Claflin Stadium on Wednesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

