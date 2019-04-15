Lady Knights split decisions

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The ups and downs of the game.

The Point Pleasant softball team extended its winning streak to four on Friday, then had it come to an end Saturday during a pair of non-conference matchups against Robert C. Byrd and Independence.

The Lady Knights (13-3) needed only three innings to claim a season sweep of RCBHS on Friday evening during a 10-0 mercy-rule win at home, but the Red and Black weren’t as fortunate on Saturday during a 10-3 setback to the host Lady Patriots.

PPHS built a 4-0 lead in the first inning against Robert C. Byrd, with Tayah Fetty doubling home Peyton Jordan with what proved to be the game-winning run just two batters into the bottom of the frame.

The Lady Knights sent 10 batters to the plate in the second, which resulted in six runs on four hits and three walks — extending the advantage out to double digits.

RCBHS — which mustered only four baserunners in the game — produced consecutive hits in the top of the third, but both runners were caught stealing as the guests sent the minimal three batters to the plate.

Point Pleasant outhit the Robert C. Byrd by a 7-4 overall margin and also played an error-free game. The guests committed the lone error, while both team stranded two runners apiece on base.

Kit Stroud was the winning pitcher of record after allowing four hits over three scoreless innings while striking out four. Kaitlyn Elliott took the loss after surrendering nine earned runs, seven hits and four walks over two frames of work.

Jordan and Hayley Keefer led the hosts with two hits apiece, followed by Fetty, Emma Harbour and Lillian Hill with a safety each. Hill accounted for a team-best three RBIs, while Keefer and Julia Parsons drove in two runs apiece.

Tiara Snyder paced the guests with two hits, with Madison Barnard and Desirae Jackson also providing a safety apiece.

The Lady Knights won the first matchup at Robert C. Byrd by a 17-15 count on April 3.

Saturday’s affair at Independence saw the Lady Knight build a 1-0 lead in the top of the first thanks to a two-out RBI single by Rylee Cochran, but the Lady Patriots countered with nine consecutive scores en route to a 9-1 edge after three complete.

The guests rallied with a run apiece in the fifth and sixth frames to close to within six, but IHS added a run in its half of the sixth to wrap up the 10-3 outcome.

Independence outhit the guests by an 11-6 overall margin and PPHS also committed all four errors in the contest. The hosts stranded five runners on base, while the Lady Knights left four on the bags.

Sarah Bragg was the winning pitcher after allowing three earned runs, six hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out three. Cochran took the loss after surrendering eight runs (three earned), seven hits and a walk over 2.2 frames while fanning two.

Cochran led the Red and Black with two hits, with Jordan, Stroud, Hill and Hayley Keefer also providing a hit apiece. Cochran, Keefer and Stroud also drove in a run each.

Ashleigh Sexton paced IHS with three hits and added two RBIs. Nicole Kester, Kaylen Parks and Ryley Adkins were next with two safeties apiece, while Maegan Nickols and Kylie Nelson added a hit each.

The Lady Patriots salvaged a season split after dropping a 6-5 decision at PPHS back on April 6.

Point Pleasant was at Winfield on Monday and returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Lincoln County for a non-conference matchup at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

