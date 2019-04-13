White Falcons sweep Southern, 6-3

RACINE, Ohio — The little things added up in the end.

The Wahama baseball team made the most of some free bases during a four-run sixth inning and ultimately held on to claim a 6-3 victory over host Southern on Friday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest at Star Mill Park.

The visiting Whte Falcons (13-3, 8-2 TVC Hocking) built a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Jonathan Frye singled home David Hendrick just two batters into the game.

The Tornadoes (6-4, 6-4), however, caught a break in the bottom of the fourth as a bases-loaded error allowed both Logan Drummer and Will Wickline to cross the plate — giving the Purple and Gold a 2-1 advantage through four complete.

After having a runner thrown out trying to steal home in the fifth, the Red and White started the top of the sixth with Gabe Roush getting hit by a pitch. Jacob Fisher and Trevor Hunt followed with consecutive walks that loaded the bases with nobody out.

Hendrick singled home Roush and kept the bases loaded while tying the game at two, then Frye drew a walk that allowed Fisher to come home with the eventual game-winning run.

Antonio Serevicz followed with a one-out single to center that plated both Hunt and Hendrick for a 5-2 advantage.

Frye also provided an insurance run for WHS in the seventh after lifting a sacrifice fly to left that allowed Fisher to score for a 6-1 lead.

Gage Shuler singled home Coltin Parker with two outs in the home half of the seventh, but the hosts stranded runners on the corners when the final out was made.

Wahama outhit SHS by a 9-6 overall margin and also committed three of the four errors in the contest. The guests stranded a dozen runners on base, while the Tornadoes left five on the bags.

The White Falcons also claimed a season sweep of Southern after earning an 11-1 decision at Claflin Stadium back on March 27.

Tanner Smith was the winning pitcher of record after allowing three unearned runs, six hits and one walk over seven innings while striking out eight. Jensen Anderson took the loss after surrendering four earned runs, six hits and six walks over five frames while fanning eight.

Hendrick, Frye and Serevicz each produced two hits to lead WHS, followed by Smith, Fisher and Zachary Fields with a safety apiece.

Frye knocked in a team-best three RBIs and Serevicz drove in a pair of runs. Hendrick and Fisher both scored two times for the victors.

Shuler, Drummer, Wickline, Anderson, Ryan Acree and Noah Diddle had a hit apiece for SHS. Shuler accounted for the Tornadoes’ lone RBI.

Wahama was at Federal Hocking on Monday and returns to action Wednesday when it hosts South Gallia in a TVC Hocking contest at 5 p.m.

Southern was at South Gallia on Monday and returns to the diamond Wednesday when it hosts Federal Hocking in a TVC Hocking matchup at 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

