Lady Falcons soar past Southern, 17-0

RACINE, Ohio — It’s tough to say which was better on Friday, the Lady Falcons’ defense, or their offense.

The Wahama softball team outhit Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Southern by a 22-to-4 count at Star Mill Park, as the Red and White capped off a third straight perfect week with a 17-0 victory.

Wahama (17-1, 11-0 TVC Hocking) — winner of 13 consecutive decisions — took the lead in the first at-bat of the game, as Hannah Rose blasted a home run. The Lady Falcons led 4-0 by the end of the frame, as Tanner King, Lauren Noble and Hannah Billups had RBI hits.

The Lady Falcon lead grew to 6-0 in the top of the second, as Rose hit another solo homer, and Emily VanMatre added an RBI single.

Southern (4-8, 2-8 TVC Hocking) made it to third base for the first and only time in the game in the bottom of third, but wound up leaving the runner stranded.

Wahama made up for a scoreless third inning with six runs in the fourth and five in the fifth, capping off the 17-0 mercy rule win.

Billups was the winning pitcher of record with a complete game shut out for WHS, striking out one batter, walking three, and allowing four hits.

Abby Cummins took the pitching loss in four innings for the hosts, striking out one and walking two, while giving up a dozen earned runs on 16 hits. Ally Shuler finished the game for Southern, striking out one, while giving up five earned runs on six hits.

Rose led Wahama at the plate, going 4-for-5 with two home runs, a triple, three runs scored and three runs batted in. Noble was 4-for-4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs in the win, Gibbs was 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, King was 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and one RBI, while Emily VanMatre was 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs.

Bailee Bumgarner went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and two RBIs for Wahama, while Billups and Maddy VanMatre both doubled once and scored once, with Billups also earning an RBI. Victoria VanMatre contributed a single and a pair of RBIs to the winning cause.

Kayla Boyer led the Lady Tornado offense, going 2-for-2, while Shuler and Cummins added a single apiece.

Neither team had an error in the contest. Wahama left seven runners on base, two more than Southern.

The Lady Falcons also defeated the Purple and Gold on March 27 in Hartford, winning by a 10-0 count.

After visiting Federal Hocking on Monday, Wahama will be back at home to face Williamstown on Tuesday. Following a trip to South Gallia on Monday, Southern host the Lady Lancers on Wednesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.