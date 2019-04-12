Lady Eagles sweep Belpre, 7-1

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — It all worked itself out in the end.

The Eastern softball team broke a one-all tie with two runs in the third, then tacked on four insurance runs in the sixth and ultimately cruised to a 7-1 victory over visiting Belpre in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest at Don Jackson Field in Meigs County.

The host Lady Eagles (8-3, 8-1 TVC Hocking) never trailed in the contest after building a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first as Megan Maxon tripled and scored on a Cera Grueser groundout two batters into the frame.

The Lady Golden Eagles rallied to tie things in the top of the third as Deaton reached on an error and scored on a fielder’s choice that allowed Richards to reach safely.

The Green and White, however, secured a permanent lead in their half of the third as Grueser doubled to lead off, then advanced to third on a single from Mollie Maxon.

Grueser ended up scoring as Maxon intentionally got caught in a rundown, and an errant throw allowed Maxon to reach third safely. Tess Rockhold followed with a two-out single that plated Maxon for a 3-1 contest.

Ally Barber and Kennadi Rockhold provided back-to-back one-out single to start the bottom of the sixth, then Megan Maxon delivered a third straight safety that plated Barber for a three-run cushion.

A passed ball allowed both runners to move into scoring position, then Barber and Rockhold came home on a single to left by Grueser — making it a 6-1 contest.

Grueser later crossed home plate on a single by Kelsey Roberts to wrap up the six-run outcome.

Eastern outhit BHS by a 13-2 overall margin and also committed both errors in the contest. The hosts stranded seven runners on base, while the Orange and Black left six on the bags.

Tess Rockhold was the winning pitcher after allowing one unearned run, two hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out five. McDaniel took the loss after surrendering seven earned runs, 13 hits and two walks over six frames while fanning two.

Megan Maxon paced the Lady Eagles with three hits, followed by Grueser, Mollie Maxon and Tess Rockhold with two safeties apiece. Roberts, Barber, Kelsey Casto and Kennadi Rockhold also added a hit each to the winning cause.

Grueser drove in a game-high three RBIs and joined Megan Maxon with a team-best two runs scored.

Hutchinson had both hits for the Lady Golden Eagles, who had just two baserunners advance beyond second in the setback.

Eastern also secured a season sweep of Belpre after posting a 10-3 decision in Washington County back on March 27.

Eastern returns to action Monday when it travels to Waterford for a TVC Hocking matchup at 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.