Eagles edge Belpre, 10-9

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — A little bit of drama, but still unbeaten.

The Eastern baseball trailed Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Belpre by three runs headed into the bottom of the seventh inning on Friday in Meigs County, but the host Eagles rallied back and claimed the 10-9 victory on a walk-off single by Isaiah Fish.

The Golden Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Eastern (10-0, 8-0 TVC Hocking) answered in the bottom of the second. A one-out Ryan Harbour single tied the game, and then a Colton Reynolds gave the hosts a 2-1 lead with a RBI double in the next at-bat. Eastern added one more run in the inning, with Fish singling home Harbour.

After a scoreless third, the Eagle lead grew to 5-1 on a two-out, two-run single by Nate Durst in the fourth inning.

Belpre ended its four-inning drought in a big way, taking a 9-5 lead with an eight-run sixth. EHS got a run back in the bottom of the sixth, however, as Matthew Blanchard singled home Reynolds with two outs in the frame.

Headed into the finale down 9-6, EHS got a leadoff single by Conner Ridenour, and then the next five batters drew walks, tying the game at nine. Still with no outs in the frame, Fish singled home Harbour for the game-winning run.

Brayden Smith was the winning pitcher of record in one scoreless inning of relief for Eastern, walking one batter and striking out one. Blanchard started and pitched six frames for the Eagles, allowing nine runs on eight hits and four walks.

Reynolds led the Eastern offense, going 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two runs batted in. Fish singled twice and drove in two runs in the win, while Blake Newland doubled once, scored once and picked up an RBI.

Harbour and Durst singled once and drove in two runs, with Harbour also scoring twice. Blanchard singled once and drove in a run for the victors, Ridenour chipped in with a single and a pair of runs, while Bruce Hawley scored twice and Smith scored once.

Belpre’s offense was led by Collins, who was 2-for-4 with a triple, a run and an RBI. Bayne singled twice, scored once and drove in one run for the guests, while Wells scored a team-best two runs.

Both teams had two errors in the game. Eastern stranded seven runners on base, three more than Belpre.

EHS also defeated the Golden Eagles on March 27 in Belpre, claiming a 12-0 mercy rule win in six innings.

Eastern will be back on the field at Waterford on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

