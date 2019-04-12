Lady Knights sweep Ripley, 6-1

RIPLEY, W.Va. — This broom came with metal bristles.

The Point Pleasant softball team led wire-to-wire and claimed a season sweep of host Ripley on Thursday night with a 6-1 non-conference victory in Jackson County.

The Lady Knights (12-2) picked up their third consecutive victory as the guests built a 2-1 lead through three innings, then tacked on two runs apiece in the fifth and sixth frames while cruising to a five-run triumph.

Rylee Cochran gave PPHS a permanent lead in the top of the first with a two-out single to left, allowing Emma Harbour to score from second base for a quick 1-0 edge.

The Red and Black doubled that lead in the third as Kit Stroud received a bases-loaded walk with two away, forcing Tayah Fetty home from third for a 2-0 advantage.

The Lady Vikings came away with their only score in the bottom of the third as Sarah Brannon scored from second on a one-out single to left by Jaden Conrad — cutting the deficit in half at 2-1 through three complete.

RHS mustered only baserunner the rest of the way and had its final dozen batters go down consecutively.

Cochran extended the lead out to three runs with a two-RBI double to left-center, allowing both Fetty and Harbour to come home for a 4-1 cushion.

Lillian Hill scored on a Harbour sacrifice fly in the sixth, then Cochran singled home Emma Sayre one batter later to wrap up the 6-1 triumph.

The guests also posted a 6-3 decision over Ripley during the first matchup at PPHS back on March 26.

The Lady Knights outhit the hosts by a 9-5 overall margin and also committed only one of the four errors in the contest. Point Pleasant stranded eight runners on base, while the Lady Vikings left four on the bags.

Madilyn Keefer was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run and five hits over seven innings while striking out six. Chloe Shinn took the loss after surrendering two earned runs, six hits and three walks over three frames while fanning one.

Harbour and Cochran led the guests with three hits apiece, followed by Fetty with a pair of safeties. Hayley Keefer and Julia Parsons also had a hit each in the triumph.

Cochran drove in a team-high four RBIs, while Fetty and Harbour led the way with two runs scored apiece.

Conrad led the hosts with two hits and the team’s lone RBI. Brannon, Cassidy Young and Kyra Winter also chipped in a hit apiece in the setback.

Point Pleasant hosted Robert C. Byrd on Friday and traveled to Independence on Saturday for a non-conference contest. The Lady Knights return to action Monday when they head to Winfield for a game at 5:30 p.m.

