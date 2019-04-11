Meigs turns back Buckeyes, 10-3

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Back at home and back in the win column.

The Meigs baseball team was on its home field for the first time in a week on Wednesday evening, and the Marauders began their three-game homestand with a 10-3 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Nelsonville-York.

Meigs (4-3, 3-2 TVC Ohio) broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the second inning, as Andrew Dodson singled and later scored. Michael Kesterson then doubled home Tyler Tillis with two outs in the frame, giving the hosts a 2-0 edge.

After a scoreless third inning, Nelsonville-York ended the no-hit bid in the top of the fourth, but was still held off the scoreboard after having a runner thrown out at the plate.

The Maroon and Gold took extended their lead to 8-0 in the bottom of the fourth, combining a hit with three walks and three errors.

The guests got one run back in the top of the fifth, but Meigs answered with a three-run sixth inning and took a 10-1 lead into the seventh. NYHS tallied two runs in the final inning, but ultimately dropped the 10-3 decision.

Cory Cox earned the pitching victory in four shut out innings for the Marauders, striking out two batters and walking three, while allowing a pair of hits. Dodson tossed the next two frames for MHS, striking out three and walking three, while giving up one earned run and two hits. Wesley Smith finished the night on the hill for Meigs, striking out two batters, while surrendering two earned runs on two hits.

Richards took the loss in 3.2 frames for NYHS, allowing seven runs, two earned, on six hits and two walks. Flowers pitched the next 1.2 innings for the Buckeyes, giving up two earned runs on two hits. Taylor finished the game for the guests, allowing an unearned run on one hit and one walk. Richards and Flowers came away with strikeout apiece.

Leading Meigs at the plate, Dodson was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in, Kesterson was 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs, while Matt Gilkey and Cole Arnott were both 2-for-4 with a run.

Cox contributed a single and two runs to the winning cause, Wesley Smith chipped in with a run and an RBI, Tillis and Alex Pierce added a run apiece, while Briar Wolfe picked an RBI.

Richards and Chaffin were both 2-for-4 in for NYHS, with Richards earning a run and an RBI. Robson doubled once and scored twice in the setback, while Wiseman added a single.

Meigs committed two errors and left six runners on base, while Nelsonville-York finished with five errors and eight runners stranded.

The Maroon and Gold will look to make it a season sweep when these teams meet in Athens County on April 29.

After hosting Marietta on Thursday, the Marauders will resume TVC Ohio play on Friday against Vinton County.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

