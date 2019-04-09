Eastern blanks Lady Tomcats, 12-0

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Powerful offense and masterful pitching, the best of both worlds.

The Eastern softball team blasted four home runs and EHS sophomore Tessa Rockhold tossed a complete game no-hitter on Monday in Meigs County, as the Lady Eagles breezed to a 12-0 mercy rule victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Trimble.

Eastern (5-3, 5-1 TVC Hocking) led 5-0 after the first inning, which was highlighted by a two-run Kelsey Roberts home run. EHS led 8-0 following a second inning in which Cera Grueser blasted a two-run homer of her own.

After being sent down in order in the third, the Lady Eagles wrapped up the 12-0 victory in the bottom of the fourth, as Mollie Maxon hit a three-run home run, and Tessa Rockhold followed with a solo shot.

Tessa Rockhold struck out nine batters and walked four in her complete game no-hitter, allowing just one ball to make it out of the infield.

Leading EHS at the plate, Tessa Rockhold was 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and two runs batted in, and Grueser was 3-for-3 with a homer, three runs and two RBIs. Mollie Maxon was 2-for-2 with a home run, three runs and three RBIs, while Megan Maxon was 2-for-4 with a trio of runs. Roberts contributed a two-run home run, and Faith Smeeks chipped in with a single for the victors.

The Lady Tomcats were responsible for all-5 of the game’s errors. EHS left four runners on base, one more than THS.

These teams are set to rematch on April 25 in Glouster.

Following Tuesday’s bout at Southern, Eastern is scheduled to visit South Gallia on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

