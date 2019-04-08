Golden Rockets get past Gallia Academy, 12-6

WELLSTON, Ohio — Not the day the Blue Devils had planned on.

The Gallia Academy baseball team had its one-run lead turn into a seven-run deficit in a matter of two innings on Saturday in Jackson County, with non-conference host Wellston holding on for a 12-6 victory.

The Blue Devils (5-2) went ahead with one out in the top of the first inning, as Josh Faro doubled home Trent Johnson, but Wellston took advantage of two errors and two hits in the bottom of the frame and led 3-1.

The Golden Rockets went ahead 8-1 with a five-run second, featuring a trio of RBI doubles.

GAHS began to rally back with one out in the top of the third, with RBI singles by Morgan Stanley and Brendan Carter, followed by a two-run double by Justin McClelland.

Wellston, however, got two runs back in the following inning, going ahead 10-5 after a passed ball and a bases loaded walk.

Following back-to-back scoreless frames, Gallia Academy cut the WHS lead to 10-6 with two-outs in the top of the sixth, as Garrett McGuire doubled home Johnson.

WHS scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning, and then retired the side in order in the top of the seventh, sealing the 12-6 win.

Morgan Stanley took the pitching loss in 1.1 innings for the Blue and White, striking out one batter and walking one, while giving up eight runs, five earned, on six hits. McClelland pitched 1.1 innings in relief, striking out one and walking three, while allowing two runs, one earned, and one hit.

Johnson also struck out one and walked three in 2.2 innings of relief work, allowing two earned runs on a trio of hits. Colton Roe pitched the final .2 innings for GAHS, walking one batter.

Jeremiah Frisby was the winning pitcher of record in 2.1 innings for the hosts, striking out two batters and walking one, while allowing five earned runs and two hits. Jace McKenzie finished the game for the victors, striking out three, walking two and allowing one earned run on six hits.

Leading Gallia Academy at the plate, McClelland doubled once and drove in two runs, while Faro and McGuire both doubled once and drove in one, with McGuire also scoring a run. Johnson singled once and scored twice in the setback, while Stanley and Cade Roberts both singled once and scored once, with Stanley earning an RBI.

Carter contributed a single and an RBI to the Blue Devil cause, Cole Davis added a single, while Andre Toler chipped in with a run.

Wellston’s offense was led by Brock Eggers, who was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI, Chase Ingalls, who was 2-for-3 with a trio of runs, and Nate Frisby, who was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Hunter Cardwell doubled once, scored once and drove in three runs for the victors, Rylan Molihan doubled once and scored twice, while Jeremiah Frisby and Zane Ervin singled one time apiece, while scoring twice and once respectively.

Both teams had a pair of errors in the game. Gallia Academy stranded eight runners on base, two fewer than Wellston.

After Monday’s Ohio Valley Conference bout with Portsmouth, GAHS is scheduled for a non-conference tilt at Symmes Valley on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

