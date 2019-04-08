Rio Grande baseball wins series opener at Asbury

WILMORE, Ky. — Eli Daniels clubbed a three-run first inning home run and Zach Harvey tossed seven shutout innings to lead the University of Rio Grande in a 5-2 victory over Asbury University, Friday night, in River States Conference action at Cecil Zweifel Field.

The RedStorm improved to 26-12 overall and 11-5 in conference play with the win.

Asbury fell to 13-16 overall and 5-9 in the RSC.

Daniels, a junior from Minford, Ohio, gave Rio Grande all the offense it would need with a one-out home run in the first inning – his third circuit clout of the year.

The RedStorm added another run in the third thanks to a two-out RBI single by junior Kent Reeser (Miamisburg, OH), which was more than enough support for Harvey.

The senior right-hander from Kenova, W.Va. allowed three hits and a pair of walks over seven innings en route to his national-best ninth win of the season. He also struck out six.

Freshman Clayton Surrell (Carroll, OH) tacked on another insurance marker for the RedStorm with a one-out RBI single in the ninth before the host Eagles tried to make things interesting in the bottom of the inning.

Caine Whitney, who took over for Harvey to begin the eighth inning, surrendered a single to CJ Compton to begin the frame before consecutive walks to Colton Back and Alejandro Jivanjee loaded the bases with no outs.

Whitney was lifted in favor of junior Dylan Shockley (Minford, OH), who induced Hunter Noble to bounce into a run-scoring fielder’s choice before retiring Matthew Baker on a sacrifice fly and Trevor Campbell on a groundout to end the game for his fifth save.

Surrell and fellow frosh Brandon Pritchard had three hits each for Rio Grande, while Shockley and Reeser had two hits apiece.

Noble and Paul Haupt both doubled in a losing cause for Asbury.

Will McDonald started and took the loss for the Eagles, allowing nine hits and four runs over seven innings. He also walked two and fanned eight.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

