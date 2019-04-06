Wellston rallies past Blue Angels, 3-2

WELLSTON, Ohio — An unfortunate turn for the worst.

The Gallia Academy softball team was three outs away from its third consecutive win, but host Wellston plated three runs in the home half of the seventh en route to a 3-2 victory Saturday in a non-conference matchup in Jackson County.

The visiting Blue Angels (2-7) took a 1-0 lead in the third as Malerie Stanley doubled home Alex Barnes, then Hailey Ehman singled home Bailie Young with two outs in the fourth for a two-run advantage.

The Lady Rockets — who mustered only three baserunners through five innings — left runners stranded at the corners in the bottom of the sixth, but found their offensive rhythm when it was needed most.

Molly Smith started the rally with a leadoff walk, then Brailey Rainer and Sydney Spencer followed with consecutive singles that allowed Smith to come home for a 2-1 contest. Rainer and Spencer also moved up a base on the late throw to get Smith at the plate.

With nobody out and a pair of runners in scoring position, nine-hole hitter Emily Kisor fouled off three consecutive pitches after falling behind 1-2.

The seventh offering, however, saw Kisor bloop a single into right field that plated both Rainer and Spencer for a victory in walkoff fashion.

The Blue Angels outhit WHS by a sizable 10-5 overall margin, but also committed the only two errors of the contest. The hosts stranded six runners on base, while the Blue and White left seven on the bags.

Gallia Academy left runners in scoring position in the first, second, third and fifth frames, plus had a runner thrown out at the plate in the top of the third.

Smith was the winning pitcher of record after allowing two earned runs and 10 hits over seven innings while striking out six. Ehman took the tough-luck loss after surrendering three earned runs, four hits and a walk over six-plus frames while fanning three.

Bailey Meadows entered in the seventh and faced only Kisor in that short stint of relief for Gallia Academy.

Young paced the guests with three hits, followed by Barnes and Chasity Adams with two safeties apiece. Stanley, Ehman and Hunter Copley also had a safety each in the setback.

Rainer, Spencer, Kisor, Jenna Johnston and Ashley Compston had a hit apiece for the Lady Rockets.

Gallia Academy hosted Portsmouth on Monday and returns to action Wednesday when it welcomes Chesapeake for an Ohio Valley Conference contest at 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

