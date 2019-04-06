Tomcats take down Wahama, 5-2

GLOUSTER, Ohio — Too little, too late.

The Wahama baseball team was limited to two hits over five scoreless innings before tacking on a pair of late runs Friday night during a 5-2 setback to host Trimble in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Athens County.

The White Falcons (8-3, 5-2 TVC Hocking) struggled to find any offensive rhythm as the guests mustered only one baserunner through two frames before producing back-to-back two-out singles in the third — with that rally ending unsuccessfully.

WHS managed only one more baserunner in its next two innings at the plate, all while the Tomcats built a five-run cushion.

Jonathan Frye and Byron Roush turned a single and a walk in to a pair of scores in the top of the sixth, thanks to consecutive errors — with Tanner Smith knocking in both runs on the final miscue.

The guests went down in order in the seventh, allowing THS to wrap up the three-run decision.

Rossiter singled home Brooks in the first for a permanent advantage, then a trio of Wahama errors allowed both Brooks and Rossiter come home in the third for a 3-0 edge.

Brooks walked to start the bottom of the fifth, then moved to third on a double by Hooper. Rossiter reached on an error that plated both Brooks and Hooper — extending the lead out to 5-0.

Trimble outhit the White Falcons by a 5-3 overall margin and both teams committed five errors apiece. THS stranded five runners on base, while Wahama left only four on the bags.

Rossiter went the distance for the win, allowing two unearned runs, three hits and a walkover seven innings while striking out 11. Cooper Peters took the loss after surrendering three runs (one earned), three hits and one walk over four frames while fanning three.

Frye led the White Falcons with two hits and also scored a run. David Hendrick provided the other safety in the setback.

Brooks, Hooper, Rossiter, Naqucki and Wisor had a hit each for Trimble. Brooks scored three times, while Rossiter provided the lone RBI.

Wahama hosted Miller on Monday and returns to action Wednesday when it travels to Wirt County for a non-conference contest at 5:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

