Belpre brings down Lady Tornadoes, 15-2

BELPRE, Ohio — A first frame to forget.

Southern surrendered a dozen runs to host Belpre in the opening inning of Friday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division softball game in Washington County, with the Lady Tornadoes eventually falling to the Lady Golden Eagles by a 15-2 final.

Southern (4-5, 2-5 TVC Hocking) led 1-0 in the top of the first inning, as Brooke Crisp scored on a two-out Baylee Grueser single.

Belpre, however, sent 15 batters to the plate in the bottom of the inning, taking a 12-1 lead on the strength of 11 hits.

After a scoreless second inning, the Lady Tornadoes cut the BHS lead to 12-2, as Jordan Hardwick doubled home Crisp with one away in the top of the third.

The Lady Eagles capped off the 15-2 mercy rule win with three runs in the fourth frame.

Abby Cummins took the pitching loss in a complete game for Southern, striking our four batters and walking none, while allowing 15 runs, six earned, on 16 hits.

McDaniel claimed the victory in the circle for Belpre, striking out six and walking none, while giving up two earned runs on eight hits.

Leading Southern at the plate, Hardwick was 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, while Caitlynn DeLacruz was 3-for-3 with one double. Grueser contributed a single and an RBI to the Lady Tornado cause, Kayla Boyer added a single, while Crisp chipped in with a pair of runs.

Lemon led the Lady Eagle offense, going 4-for-4 with a triple, a double, two runs scored and four runs batted in. Parker was 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, while Williams and Hutchison were both 2-for-3 with two runs, with Hutchison also earning an RBI.

McDaniel singled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs for the victors, Deaton doubled once, scored once and drove in two runs, while Ward and Spring both singled once and scored once, with Ward picking up an RBI. Richards and Hodgson added a run apiece to the winning tally.

Southern ended with four errors and seven runners left on base, while the Lady Eagles committed one error and stranded three runners.

The Lady Tornadoes will have a chance to avenge this setback on April 24 at Star Mill Park.

Next, Southern will travel to Hannan on Monday, before getting back to work in the TVC Hocking against Eastern on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

