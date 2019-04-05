Meigs’ Neutzling signs with Walsh football

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Trading in one Maroon and Gold jersey for another.

On March 29 in Meigs High School’s Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, MHS senior Claytin Neutzling signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Walsh University football team.

Neutzling — a four-year member of the Marauders varsity team — talked about taking the next step in his football career, and thanked those who have helped him reach this point.

“It means a lot, there’s been a lot of hard work put in to it and I’m excited to see what the outcome is,” said Neutzling. “I’ve had a lot of coaches help me and I really appreciate that. I want to keep good grades, get my education and play a little football.”

In four years with the Marauders, Neutzling has helped the team to an overall 18-22 record, including 13-11 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division. Neutzling was an all-league selection in his senior season, blocking for an MHS offense that generated 128 first downs and 2,850 total years last fall.

Former MHS head football coach Mike Bartrum talked about the bond that Neutzling had built with his coaches, as well as what he what he expects from his standout lineman at the next level.

“Before he even had his driver’s license we had a bond,” Coach Bartrum said. “Kind of like him and Coach (Cassady) Willford, I know they’ve been working out since football’s been over, and even last year. You build those bonds with those kids. He needed a ride in the morning because Mom and Dad went to work early, so I’d pick him up at 5:45, and we built a really close bond over that offseason two years ago.

“The No. 1 thing, like we’ve always said, is getting an education. Football will come and go, but getting you’re education is more important than anything. I’m proud of him and all of his accolades, working his butt off to be able to get there, now it’s show time, now they’ve got you. It doesn’t matter if its D-8 softball or D-1 football, it’s something you have to be committed to. I believe Claytin has it in him to make it, now just go and do it.”

Neutzling will join Cavaliers squad embarking on its 25th season. Walsh is an NCAA Division II school that competes in the G-MAC and plays its home games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Claytin talked about why Walsh was the right choice for him to continue his academic and football careers.

“I like the environment at Walsh, it’s in a good location, not too suburban, not too city either, right on the outskirts of Canton,” Neutzling said. “The offensive line coach, we’ll get together about once everyday and watch film, so that’s real good. We’ll have a nice, tight family there, and I like that.”

Neutzling, who holds a 3.25 GPA at Meigs, will major in Material Engineering at WU.

On Friday at Meigs High School, senior Claytin Neutzling signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Walsh football team. Sitting in the front row, from left, are Tim Neutzling, Coltin Neutzling, Claytin Neutzling and Lori Neutzling. Standing in the back row are Alex Saunders, Mike Bartrum, Kevin Musser and Cassady Willford. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/04/web1_MHS-Neutzling.jpg On Friday at Meigs High School, senior Claytin Neutzling signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Walsh football team. Sitting in the front row, from left, are Tim Neutzling, Coltin Neutzling, Claytin Neutzling and Lori Neutzling. Standing in the back row are Alex Saunders, Mike Bartrum, Kevin Musser and Cassady Willford. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports MHS senior Claytin Neutzling (69) clears out a PPHS defender for Marauders runningback Zach Bartrum, during a non-conference game on Oct. 12 in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/04/web1_wo-MHS-Claytin.jpg MHS senior Claytin Neutzling (69) clears out a PPHS defender for Marauders runningback Zach Bartrum, during a non-conference game on Oct. 12 in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

