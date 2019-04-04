Lady Knights rally past RCB, 17-15

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A lucky seventh.

The Point Pleasant softball forced extra-innings with two runs in the seventh, then added four more runs in the eighth and ultimately held for its seventh consecutive victory on Wednesday night during a 17-15 decision over host Robert C. Byrd in a non-conference matchup in Harrison County.

The visiting Lady Knights (8-1) led 1-0 and 5-3 after each of the first two innings of play, but the Lady Eagles (1-10) responded with three runs in the bottom of the third while taking a 6-5 edge.

The Red and Black, however, answered with a run in the fourth to knot things up, then erupted for five more runs in the top of the sixth to secure an 11-6 advantage.

The Blue and Green countered that outburst with one of their own, plating seven runs in the home half of the sixth for a 13-11 cushion.

With two away and the bases loaded, Kit Stroud delivered a two-RBI single up the middle that allowed Payton Jordan and Tayah Fetty to score — tying the game at 13. RCBHS went down in order in its half of the seventh, extending the game an extra frame.

Amber Hatfield and Madilyn Keefer provided back-to-back bunt singles to lead off the eighth, then Hayley Keefer singled to load up the bases. Chelsea Supple also entered in as a courtesy runner for Hatfield.

With nobody out, Jordan provided the fourth consecutive single of the frame while knocking both Supple and Madilyn Keefer — giving Point a permanent lead at 15-13.

Emma Harbour followed with a one-out single to left that plated both Hayley Keefer and Jordan for a 17-13 advantage.

An error, a walk, a groundout and a single from Tiara Snyder ultimately produced two runs for the Lady Eagles in the bottom half of the eighth, but the hosts ultimately came up short in their final rally bid.

The Lady Knights outhit Robert C. Byrd by a 21-16 overall margin and also committed six of the 11 errors in the contest. PPHS stranded 11 runners on base, while the Lady Eagles left nine on the bags.

Rylee Cochran was the winning pitcher of record after allowing three unearned runs, one hit and one walk over 2.3 innings of relief while striking out three.

Kaitlyn Elliott suffered the loss after surrendering nine runs (five earned), nine hits and three walks over three frames of relief.

Jordan paced the Lady Knights with a monster offensive night, going 5-for-6 with three RBIs while also scoring five times. Fetty was next with four hits, three RBIs and three runs scored, while Harbour and Hatfield added three safeties apiece.

Cochran and Madilyn Keefer were next with two hits each, with Kit Stroud and Hayley Keefer also chipping in a hit apiece. Harbour drove in three RBIs, while Cochran and Stroud each knocked in two runs. Both Keefers also scored two runs apiece for the victors.

Snyder led the hosts with five hits and Madison Barnard added four safeties. Caitlyn Westfall and Isabella Hall also had two hits apiece in the setback.

Desirae Jackson drove in a team-best three RBIs, while Hall led the way with three runs scored.

Point Pleasant hosted Poca on Thursday and returns to action Friday when it welcomes Logan for a non-conference contest at 5:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

