Waterford stymies Lady Tornadoes, 21-1

RACINE, Ohio — Sometimes it’s just not your night.

The Southern softball team took one on the chin at Star Mill Park on Tuesday, as Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Waterford picked up a 21-1 victory over the Lady Tornadoes.

The Lady Wildcats plated nine runs in the opening inning, and added eight more in the second. After a run apiece in the third and fourth innings, Waterford pushed two runs across in the top of the fifth for its final total of 21.

Southern (3-4, 1-4 TVC Hocking) — which had won three straight headed into play — ended the shut out with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, when Jordan Hardwick doubled home Lily Allen.

Abby Cummins took the pitching loss in four innings of work, striking out one batter, while giving up 13 runs, two earned, on 17 hits and two walks. Cierra Whitesell pitched one inning for SHS, allowing eight runs, five earned, on eight hits and a walk.

Baldwin was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for the Lady Wildcats, striking out six batters, while allowing one earned run on three hits and a pair of walks.

Hardwick paced the Lady Tornadoes at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run batted in. Kayla Boyer singled once for the Purple and Gold, while Allen added a run.

Leading the WHS offense, Taylor was 5-for-6 with three runs and five RBIs, and Offenberger was 4-for-5 with a double, four runs and four RBIs. Neader, Baldwin and Huffman each had three hits, with Baldwin and Huffman scoring three runs apiece, and Neader scoring twice.

Southern was responsible for all-7 of the game’s errors, and left four runners on base, seven fewer than Waterford.

These teams will do battle again on April 18 in Washington County.

The Purple and Gold return to action on Thursday at Miller.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

