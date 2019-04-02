Blue Angels fall at Ironton, 13-4

IRONTON, Ohio — Another rough night for the Blue Angels.

The Gallia Academy softball team trailed wire-to-wire and ultimately remained winless this spring following a 13-4 setback to host Ironton in the Ohio Valley Conference opener for both programs in Lawrence County.

The visiting Blue Angels (0-6, 0-1 OVC) pounded out eight hits in the league opener, half of which came in a rejuvenated top of the fifth that resulted in four runs while closing the gap down to 6-4.

Hunter Copley and Alex Barnes provided consecutive singles, and Copley came home on a Chasity Adams fielder’s choice for a 6-1 deficit.

Malerie Stanley followed with a double that plated both Barnes and Adams for a 6-3 contest, then Bailey Meadows drove in Stanley for a two-run deficit.

The Lady Tigers (3-3, 1-0), however, countered with seven unanswered runs over their next two plate appearances while closing out the nine-run decision.

The Orange and Black outhit GAHS by a sizable 15-8 overall margin, with both teams committing two errors apiece in the contest.

Mary Beth Burton was the winning pitcher of record after allowing four runs, six hits and a walk over five innings while striking out eight. Bailey Meadows suffered the loss, surrendering nine earned runs, 15 hits and four walks over six frames while fanning one.

Barnes and Adams paced the Blue and White with two hits apiece, followed by Stanley, Meadows, Copley and Aubrey Unroe with a safety each.

Burton helped her own winning cause with a 5-for-5 night at the plate that included two RBIs and the eventual game-winner with a solo homer that started a five-run first.

Riley Schreck followed with three hits and an RBI, while Peighton Rowe and Demi Sands added two safeties apiece. Taiya Hamlet also drove in two runs for the hosts.

Gallia Academy returns to action Wednesday when it hosts South Point in an OVC contest at 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

