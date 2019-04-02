Lady Eagles win Rocky Brands title

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Earning their fair share.

The Eastern girls joined the Nelsonville-York boys in claiming small school team titles, while Lancaster secured both large school track and field crowns on Saturday at the 2019 Rocky Brands Invitational held at Boston Field on the campus of Nelsonville-York High School in Athens County.

The Lady Eagles won four individual titles and had five top-two efforts en route to a winning tally of 108 points, which was 32 points better than the rest of the 15-team field.

Parkersburg Catholic was the girls small school runner-up with 76 points, while Waterford was third with 73 points. Southern (52.5) and South Gallia (1) respectively placed sixth and 15th overall.

Ally Durst won two individual events for EHS with victories in both the 1600m run (5:59.32) and 800m run (2:43.58). Durst also joined Rhiannon Morris, Whitney Durst and Ashton Guthrie in finishing first in the 4x800m relay with a mark of 11:06.35.

Layna Catlett won the discus event with a throw of 107 feet, 1 inch. Morris was also second in the 3200m run with a time of 12:52.70.

Both Sydney Roush and Baylee Wolfe earned a single runner-up honor for the Lady Tornadoes. Roush was second in the 800m run with a time of 2:46.74, while Wolfe was second in the high jump with a cleared height of 4 feet, 10 inches.

The Lady Rebels had no top-two efforts, but Jessica Luther had the top overall finish for SGHS after placing eighth in the 3200m run with a time of 15:26.34.

The Lancaster girls posted a winning tally of 119.5 points in the large school meet, with Athens (87.5) and Fairfield Union (82.33) rounding out the top three positions in the 15-team field.

Gallia Academy ended up placing ninth with 25.33 points, while Meigs joined Morgan and Washington Court House in a three-way tie for 10th place with 19 points.

Sarah Watts had the lone top-two finish for the Blue Angels after winning the 800m run with a mark of 2:30.99.

Kassidy Betzing accounted for all of the Lady Marauder points after winning the long jump (17-1.25) and placing second in the 100m dash (13.38).

Nelsonville-York won the boys small school championship with a tally of 98 points, finishing 21 points ahead of runner-up Fort Frye (77). Trimble was third in the 15-team field with 76 points.

South Gallia placed seventh overall with 43 points, with Eastern joining Miller in an eighth place tie with 41 points apiece. Southern also finished 12th overall with 23 points.

The Rebels received a pair of wins from Justin Butler in the 110m hurdles (18.17) and 300m hurdles (46.27), as well as a first place finish from Kyle Northup in the high jump with a cleared height of 5 feet, 8 inches.

Noah Browning had a single first place effort for the Eagles in the 400m dash (51.37), while David Dunfee was the shot put runner-up for Southern with a heave of 41 feet, 1.75 inches.

The Lancaster boys posted a winning tally of 166 points in the large school meet, with Warren (88) and Parkersburg (62) rounding out the top three positions in the 19-team field.

Gallia Academy ended up placing seventh with 39.5 points, while Meigs ended up in the 14 spot with five points.

Briar Williams and Ian Hill accounted for both of the Blue Devils’ top two finishes as Williams was the 400m dash runner-up with a time of 53.24 seconds. Hill was the 300m hurdles runner-up with a mark of 42.07 seconds.

The Marauders had no top-two efforts, but Matthew Jackson had the top overall finish for MHS after placing fourth in the discus with a throw of 127 feet, 10 inches.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results from the 2019 Rock y Brands Invitational held at Nelsonville-York High School.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.