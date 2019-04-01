White Falcons wallop South Gallia, 19-0

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Another night, another shut out.

The Wahama baseball team earned its second straight shut out victory and third of the season on Monday in Gallia County, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host South Gallia by a 19-0 tally.

The White Falcons (6-1, 4-0 TVC Hocking) led 1-0 through one inning after Jonathan Frye drove in David Hendrick.

South Gallia (0-6, 0-6) left a runner on second base in the bottom of the first, one of four runners left in scoring position in the game.

Wahama’s lead grew to 5-0 in the top of the second, scoring four runs on three hits, two walks and an error.

After a scoreless third frame, the Red and White batted around twice in the top of the fourth, scoring 12 runs to make the margin 17-0.

Two hits and an error allowed two more White Falcons score in the top of the fifth, capping off the 19-0 victory.

Zachary Fields earned the pitching victory in 3.1 innings for Wahama, striking out three batters and walking one, while giving up a pair of hits. Cooper Peters also had three strikeouts and one walk on the mound for the White Falcons, allowing a trio of hits over 1.2 innings.

Jared Ward took the pitching loss in 3.1 innings for SGHS, allowing 10 runs, nine earned, on six hits and nine walks. Andrew Small pitched .1 innings and gave up seven runs, three earned, on five hits and four walks. Nick Hicks struck out three batters and walked none in the final 1.1 innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits.

Ethyn Barnitz led Wahama at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles, three runs scored and two runs batted in. Trevor Hunt was 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs in the win, while Tanner Smith was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs.

Peters doubled once and scored twice for the guests, while Ethan VanMatre doubled once, scored once and drove in two runs. Frye claimed a single, a run and two RBIs, Fields added a single and two runs, while Gabe Roush came in with a single.

Hendrick, Brennan Grate, Brayden Davenport, and Jacob Fisher each scored once in the game, while Hendrick and Tyler Bumgarner earned an RBI apiece.

Hicks doubled once to lead the SGHS offense, while Ward, Wyatt Rapp, Caleb Johnson and Bladen Ebersole earned a single apiece.

The Rebels committed four errors, one more than the White Falcons. The guests left 10 runners on base, while South Gallia stranded seven.

These teams are slated to meet again on April 17 in Mason.

After visiting Eastern on Tuesday, Wahama will be back at Claflin Stadium on Wednesday against Wirt County. Following its non-conference trip to Fairland on Tuesday, South Gallia will be back in Mercerville on Thursday against Trimble.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

