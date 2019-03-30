Tornadoes topple South Gallia, 24-2

RACINE, Ohio — On the offensive.

The Southern baseball team had nine players produce at least one safety while pounding out 17 total hits on Friday night during a 24-2 mercy-rule victory over visiting South Gallia in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest at Star Mill Park.

The host Tornadoes (2-1, 2-1 TVC Hocking) sent 30 batters to the plate in the first three innings alone, which respectively resulted in seven runs, nine runs and one run en route to a commanding 17-0 advantage.

The Rebels (0-3, 0-3) received a pair of one-out walks in the top of the fourth, then an error allowed both of those free passes to turn into scores while cutting the deficit down to 15.

SHS sent another 10 batters to the plate in the home half of the fourth, which yielded seven runs while increasing the lead out to 24-2 through four complete.

The Red and Gold went down in order in the fifth, which ultimately wrapped up the 22-run outcome.

Will Wickline was the winning pitcher of record and fanned eight in the process. SGHS starter Jeffrey Sheets took the loss.

The Purple and Gold outhit the guests by a sizable 17-4 overall margin and also committed only two of the eight errors in the contest.

Jensen Anderson and Ryan Acree both paced the Tornadoes with three hits apiece, followed by Wickline, Gage Shuler, Billy Harmon and Coltin Parker with two safeties apiece. Ryan Laudermilt, Cole Steele and Noah Diddle also had a hit each for the victors.

Logan Drummer reached base four different times after being hit by a pitch and receiving three walks. Harmon also blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth.

Harmon led the hosts with four runs scored, with Drummer, Shuler, Anderson and Parker each scoring three times. Acree, Wickline and Diddle scored two times apiece, with Laudermilt also scoring a single run.

Kenny Siders and Nick Hicks had two hits apiece in the setback. Windle Unroe and Timothy Murphy also scored a run apiece for the Rebels.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

