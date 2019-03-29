Rio baseball drops Eagles in series opener

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande baseball duo honored by the River States Conference earlier in the week were back at it again on Thursday.

Reigning RSC Player of the Week Clayton Surrell doubled twice and drove in a run, while Pitcher of the Week Zach Harvey allowed five hits and a run over seven innings to lead the RedStorm in a 5-2 win over Midway University at Bob Evans Field.

Rio Grande improved to 25-10 overall and 10-3 in league play with the victory.

The Eagles slipped to 15-16 overall and 6-7 inside the RSC.

Due to the threat of inclement weather on Friday, the two teams attempted to complete a second game, but the contest was halted by darkness after six innings in a 7-7 deadlock.

The suspended game will be completed on Friday at noon, with the final game of the series set to follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended contest.

In Thursday’s completed game, Midway took a 1-0 lead in the third inning thanks to a bases-loaded groundout by Cameron Nichols before Rio Grande knotted the score on an RBI groundout by junior Dylan Shockley (Minford, OH) in the bottom of the frame.

The RedStorm took the lead for good in the home half of the sixth when Surrell, a freshman from Carroll, Ohio, led off with a double and later scored on a error. Senior Roanderson Severino (Reading, PA) added an RBI single later in the inning.

Surrell doubled home another run in the home seventh to make it 4-1, but the Eagles got the run back in the top of the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Nichols.

Rio Grande scored the game’s final run in the bottom of the eighth on a leadoff home run by senior Michael Rodriguez (Santo Domingo, D.R.).

Shockley came on to record the final three outs in the ninth after sophomore reliever Caine Whitney (Newark, OH) issued a leadoff walk to Noah Marion.

Whitney entered the game in the eighth in relief of Harvey, a senior from Kenova, W.Va., who allowed five hits and run while walking two and striking out 10 for his eighth win in 10 decisions.

Severino also finished 2-for-4 with a run batted in for Rio, while junior Eli Daniels (Minford, OH) went 2-for-4 with a double.

Tyson Orr had two hits in a losing cause for Midway, while Koy Lindsey added a double.

Gus Garrison started and took the loss for the Eagles, allowing six hits and four runs over 6-1/3 innings.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

