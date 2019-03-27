Lady Falcons power past Waterford, 12-1

WATERFORD, Ohio — A pitcher’s duel turned into a mercy rule.

After three scoreless innings innings in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division softball game in Washington County, visiting Wahama struck for nine runs in the fourth and never looked back on its way to a 12-1 victory over host Waterford.

Wahama (5-1, 1-0 TVC Hocking) stranded a runner on third base in each of the first two innings, and finally broke the scoreless tie in the first at-bat of the fourth inning, when Emily VanMatre launched a home run.

After the first out of the inning, the Lady Falcons pushed three runs across. With two outs in the top of the fourth, the Red and White struck for five more runs and led 9-0.

The hosts got on the board after a passed ball in the bottom of the inning, and after a scoreless fifth, Wahama sealed the 12-1 mercy rule win with a three-run sixth.

Wahama junior Hannah Rose was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game, striking out six batters and allowing one unearned run, three hits and one walk.

Emma Baldwin took the loss in 3⅓innings for the hosts, allowing six earned runs on six hits and a pair of walks. Adah Smitley finished the game for Waterford and gave up six runs, three earned, on six hits and three walks. Baldwin struck out two batters, while Smitley fanned one.

Leading the Lady Falcons at the plate, Tanner King and Victoria VanMatre were both 3-for-3 with two runs and one RBI, with King earning a double.

Emily VanMatre added another run and another RBI to go with her solo home run, while Rose doubled once, scored once and drove in a run to help her own cause.

Hannah Billups singled once, scored twice and drove in a run for the victors, Emma Gibbs and Lauren Noble both singled once, scored once and earned an RBI, Deborah Miller added a single and an RBI, while Aleisia Barnitz crossed home plate once.

Marissa Neader led Waterford with two singles and a run scored, while Cara Taylor added a double.

Wahama committed two errors and left nine runners on base, while the Lady Wildcats had four errors and four runners stranded.

These teams are scheduled to rematch on April 11 in Mason County.

After hosting Southern on Wednesday, Wahama will be back on the road at Calhoun County on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

