Rio baseball routs Bearcats, 11-0

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Zach Harvey tossed a four-hit shutout and became the University of Rio Grande’s all-time leader in strikeouts as the RedStorm rolled to an 11-0 mercy rule-shortened win over Brescia University, Friday afternoon, at a cold and windy Bob Evans Field.

Rio Grande improved to 22-10 overall and 7-3 in conference play as a result of the victory.

Brescia slipped to 8-13 overall and 3-5 inside the RSC with the loss.

Harvey, a senior right-hander from Kenova, W.Va., scattered four singles – two of the infield variety – and struck out seven in a complete game effort.

The seven strikeouts allowed Harvey to surpass Rio’s previous all-time career-high mark of 278, which was set by Desmond Sullivan from 2008-2011.

Harvey also equaled Sullivan’s school record with a sixth career shutout and his seventh win of the season ties for second place nationally.

The RedStorm did all of its offensive damage in three at bats, scoring three times in the second, six times in the fourth innings and twice in the sixth.

Junior Eli Daniels (Minford, OH) went 3-for-4 with three runs batted in, while freshman Cole Dyer (Wheelersburg, OH) had three hits and drove in a run and senior Roanderson Severino (Reading, PA) went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Senior Michael Rodriguez (Santo Domingo, D.R.) added a pair of RBI in the winning effort, while freshman Clayton Surrell (Carroll, OH) and senior David Rodriguez (Santo Domingo, D.R.) each had a double.

Michael Rodriguez and Daniels delivered consecutive two-run singles in the six-run fourth.

John “Mikey” Clements started and took the loss for Brescia, allowing 10 hits and 11 runs – nine earned – over 5-1/3 innings.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

