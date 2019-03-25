Lady Marauders top Wahama, Wirt County

ELIZABETH, W.Va. — Defense dominated the day.

The Meigs softball team is off to an unbeaten start after allowing just two runs on Saturday at Don Godbey Field, as the Lady Marauders claimed a 4-2 win over Wahama and a 11-0 triumph over host Wirt County in non-conference action. Not all was lost for the Lady Falcons either, as they bounced back for a 14-0 win over the host Lady Tigers.

Against the Lady Falcons (4-1), Meigs (2-0) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, before Wahama tied it in the bottom of the third.

The Lady Marauders broke the 1-1 tie with a pair of runs on three hits and an error in the top of the fifth inning. Meigs added an insurance run in the top of the sixth, but Wahama got that run back in the bottom half of the frame. The Lady Falcons, however, stranded three runners on base over the final two stanzas and fell by a 4-2 final.

Breanna Zirkle was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game, allowing two runs, one earned, on eight hits. Zirkle struck out eight batters without issuing a free pass.

Hannah Rose took the loss in seven inning of work for Wahama, giving up four runs, three earned, on 11 hits and a walk, while striking out four batters.

Leading the Lady Marauders at the plate, Ciera Older was 2-for-3 with two runs and a double, Katie Hawkins was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Bailey Swatzel singled twice in three at-bats. Taylor Swartz doubled once and scored once, Zirkle doubled once and drove in two runs, while Hannah Durst had a double and an RBI.

Alyssa Smith and Breanna Lilly both singled once in the win, while Jadyn Floyd scored once.

The Lady Falcons were led by Maddy VanMatre, who was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Emily VanMatre tripled once and scored once, while Rose added a single and a run. Tanner King, Victoria VanMatre, Hannah Billups and Bailee Bumgarner each singled once in the setback, while Lauren Noble earned an RBI.

Meigs committed a trio of errors and stranded six runners on base, while Wahama had a pair of errors and eight runners left on base.

Against Wirt County (0-7), Meigs was held scoreless in the opening inning, but plated three runs in the second and eight in the third to seal the 11-0 mercy rule win.

Alyssa Smith was the winning pitcher of record in three shut out innings for MHS, allowing two hits and striking out one batter.

Maggie Bailey suffered the setback in a complete game for WCHS.

For the Lady Marauder offense Swartz was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and one run, Older was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, one triple and one run, and Zirkle was 2-for-2 with a double and a run.

Mara Hall was 2-for-2 with a trio of RBIs and a pair of runs, Alyssa Smith was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Floyd and Hannah Tackett both singled once, with Floyd earning one run and one RBI, and Tackett scoring twice. Baylee Tracy scored twice for the Maroon and Gold, while Lilly made it home once.

Bailey and Kass Root each singled once for the hosts.

Meigs had one error and five runners left on base, while Wirt County ended with two errors and a trio left on base.

Wahama didn’t waste any time against the hosts, scoring eight times in the opening inning. WHS added two more runs in the second and then added four insurance runs in the third, capping off the 14-0 win.

Emma Gibbs was the winning pitcher of record in 2.2 innings for the Lady Falcons, allowing one hit and striking out four batters. Billups faced and retired one batter for the Red and White.

Maddy Richard — who had Wirt County’s only hit against the Lady Falcons — took the pitching loss in three innings of work for WCHS.

Leading Wahama at the plate, Noble and King were both 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs, earning three and two RBIs respectively.

Gibbs was 2-for-2 with two runs and one RBI in the win, Maddy VanMatre was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and two RBIs, Emily VanMatre was 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI, while Rose was 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI.

Victoria VanMatre and Billups both doubled once, with Billups scoring one and earning two RBIs and VanMatre driving in one run. Bumgarner contributed a single and a run to the winning cause.

Both teams played errorless softball, with Wahama stranding four runners on base and Wirt County leaving one.

After starting Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play on Monday at Vinton County, Meigs will resume non-league play on Thursday at Belpre.

After visiting Waterford on Monday to start its league slate, Wahama will be on its home field for the first time this season in a TVC Hocking tilt against Southern on Wednesday.

Lady Falcons soar past Lady Tigers

