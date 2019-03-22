2 locals named to All-Ohio D-2 squad

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association has released the Division II All-Ohio boys basketball teams, featuring a pair of players from Gallia County.

Both first time honorees on the All-Ohio basketball list, Gallia Academy senior Cory Call and River Valley sophomore Jordan Lambert both received honorable mention selections.

Call led the 15-9 Blue Devils with 12.9 points per game, while Lambert paced the 3-20 Raiders with 15.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest.

The Division II Player of the Year award went to Trotwood Madison senior Amari Davis, while the Coach of the Year award went to London’s Zach Brown.

Division II

FIRST TEAM

Morgan Safford, Columbus Hartley, 6-foot-4, sr., 25.6; Luka Eller, Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-7, jr., 27.1; C.J. Charleston, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5-10, sr., 24.7; Chris Livingston, Akron Buchtel, 6-5, fr., 24.3; Cyler Kane-Johnson, Niles McKinley, 5-10, sr., 25.6; Amari Davis, Trotwood-Madison, 6-4, sr., 30.1; Brandon Hawaway, Norwalk, 6-2, sr., 20.5; Na’elle Simmons, Columbus Beechcroft, 6-7, sr., 15.3; Davin Zeigler, Cleveland Benedictine, 6-2, sr., 20.7; D’Arris Dean, Cincinnati Aiken, 6-0, sr., 21.9.

Player of the Year: Amari Davis, Trotwood Madison

Coach Of the Year: Zach Brown, London

SECOND TEAM

Otto Kuhns, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 6-3, jr., 22.0; Luke Howes, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-2, jr., 22.6; R.J. Clark, Youngstown Ursuline, 5-11, sr., 21.3; Ethan Heller, Thornville Sheridan, 6-1, sr., 21.5; Cam Evans, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 6-0, jr., 25.2; Joey Edmonds, Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-0, sr., 19.0; Milton Gage, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne, 5-11, sr., 17.9; Paul McMillan, Cincinnati Hughes, 6-2, fr., 25.1; Cade Stover, Lexington, 6-5, sr., 18.0; Kobe Mitchell, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-1, soph., 25.5.

THIRD TEAM

Spencer Hall, Louisville, 6-8, sr., 13.5; Trey Woodyard, London, 6-6, soph., 16.0; Erik Painter, Bay Village Bay, 6-1, sr., 20.0; Treohn Watkins, Columbus South, 6-0, sr., 13.4; Quentin Richardson, Parma Heights Holy Name, 6-0, jr., 20.8; Mason Montgomery, Vermilion, 6-3, sr., 19.4; Levi Seiler, Wauseon, 6-4, sr., 17.3; Nate Voll, New Philadelphia, 6-2, sr., 14.1; Evan Conley, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 6-0, sr., 18.2; CJ Napier, Middletown Fenwick, 6-5, sr., 19.3.

SPECIAL MENTION

Myles Martinez, Columbus Centennial; Josh Irwin, West Geauga; Josh Raley, New Concord John Glenn; Craig Bober, St. Clairsville; Jordan Zimmerman, Steubenville; Gabriel Roach, East Liverpool; Brice Williams, Minerva; Blane Himmelheber, Alliance Marlington; Chris Richardson, Richfield Revere; D.J. Snyder, Peninsula Woodridge; Luke Fennell, Canal Fulton Northwest; A.J. McClellan, Cortland Lakeview; Braeden O’Shaughnessy, Poland Seminary; Cooper Donaldson, Jackson; Elijah Williams, Athens; Seth Dennis, Vincent Warren; Devin Carter, Greenfield McClain; Gavin Arbaugh, McArthur Vinton County; Nekhi Smith, Cincinnati Taft; George Mangas, Lima Shawnee; Quan Hilory, Mansfield Senior.

HONORABLE MENTION

Luke Frazier, Mentor Lake Catholic; Nick Stoltz, Geneva; Roderick Coffee III, Painesville Harvey; Bryon Ottrix Jr., Cleveland Glenville; Javon Todd, Lorain Clearview; Jaden Hameed, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph; Taryl Davis, Cleveland Central Catholic;

Trevor Strata, Alliance; Brandon Heigelmann, Tallmadge; Reese Leone, Beloit West Branch; Jonathan King, Akron Buchtel; Hunter Drenth, Richfield Revere; Michael Knoll, Medina Buckeye; Brock Brumfield, Medina Buckeye; Daniel Kramer, Poland Seminary; Marquel Gillespie, Youngstown Chaney; Austin Claussell, Girard;

Cory Call, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Jordan Lambert, Bidwell River Valley; Evan Upthegrove, Washington Court House Washington; Isaac Ward, Circleville Logan Elm; Riley Gibson, Circleville; Noah Nichols, Vincent Warren; Cobe Marquez, Waverly; Ethan Watson, Hillsboro; Grant Heileman, Thornville Sheridan; Caleb Wallis, Jackson;

Trent Valentine, Cambridge; Cade Williams, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley; Michael Allan, Wintersville Indian Creek; Noah Begue, New Philadelphia; Adam Chaney, Carrollton; Matt Busby, St. Clairsville; Hunter Moore, Duncan Falls Philo; James Roundtree, Steubenville;

Zach Sawyer, Columbus Watterson; Mack Anglin Marengo Highland; Kayin Derden, Columbus DeSales; Dylan Herbert, Delaware Buckeye Valley; Benjamin James, Columbus Independence; Tronny Keaton, Columbus Marion-Franklin; A.J. Kenney, Caledonia River Valley; Taquan Simington, Columbus South;

Carl Blanton, Trotwood-Madison; Twon Hines, Dayton Northridge; Dionte McBride, Cincinnati Woodward; Anthony McComb, Dayton Thurgood Marshall; Thomas Myers, Clarksville Clinton-Massie; Evan Prater, Cincinnati Wyoming; Darren Rubin, Dayton Oakwood;

Tahj Staveskie, Sandusky; Brennan South, Bellville Clear Fork; Isaiah Alsip, Galion; Adam Scott, Wapakoneta; Jaron Sharp, Kenton; Genesis Warith, Toledo Scott.

Gallia Academy senior Cory Call (22) drives to the basket, during the Division II sectional final on Feb. 23 in Londonderry, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/03/web1_3.24-GA-Call.jpg Gallia Academy senior Cory Call (22) drives to the basket, during the Division II sectional final on Feb. 23 in Londonderry, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports River Valley sophomore Jordan Lambert (20) blocks a shot attempt during a Nov. 30, 2018, boys basketball contest against Eastern in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/03/web1_3.24-RV-Lambert.jpg River Valley sophomore Jordan Lambert (20) blocks a shot attempt during a Nov. 30, 2018, boys basketball contest against Eastern in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.