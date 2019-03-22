Class AA boys team

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Point Pleasant sophomore Hunter Bush was the lone Mason County athlete chosen to the 2019 Class AA all-state boys basketball team, as voted on by members of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Bush — a 6-foot-2 guard — led the Big Blacks in scoring with 18.2 points per outing. It is the first all-state selection for Bush in basketball and Point Pleasant finished the year with an 8-15 overall record.

Jalen Bridges of Fairmont Senior was named the first team captain, while Tanner Kennedy of Robert C. Byrd was the second team captain. McKinley Mann of James Monroe was the third team captain.

FIRST TEAM

Jalen Bridges, Fairmont Senior (captain); Obinna Anochili-Killen, Chapmanville; Zyon Dobbs, Fairmont Senior; Devin Collins, Chapmanville; David Early, Logan; Luke LeRose, Nicholas County; Andrew Work, Oak Hill; Braeden Crews, Bluefield.

SECOND TEAM

Elliot White, Elkins; Dasilas Jones, Fairmont Senior; Drew Hatfield, Logan; Tanner Kennedy, Robert C. Byrd (captain); Isaac McKneely, Poca; Tommy Williams, Shady Spring; Ethan Travis, Oak Glen; Khori Miles, Robert C. Byrd.

THIRD TEAM

McKinley Mann, James Monroe (captain); Darrick McDowell, Oak Hill; Nick Stalnaker, Bridgeport; Joel Sweat, Nitro; Tanner Walls, Lincoln County; McQuade Canada, Wyoming East; Jack Faulkner, Grafton; Gunner Murphy, North Marion.

HONORABLE MENTION

EJ Barkley, Berkeley Springs; Jagger Bell, Scott; Tanner Bifano, Bridgeport; Caleb Bish, Grafton; Grant Bonner, Herbert Hoover; Jake Bowen, Bridgeport; Hunter Bush, Point Pleasant; Jared Cannady, Independence; Jordan Coon, Roane County; Zach Cook, Man; Christian Frye, Winfield; Kyle Gannon, Lewis County; Will Hackney, Sissonville; Jacob Hamilton, Nicholas County; Jon Hamilton, Scott; Luke Haught, Weir; Jed Hawkins, Philip Barbour; Payton Hawkins, Lincoln; Hunter Hill, Lincoln County; Braden Howell, Liberty Raleigh; RJ Hood, Wyoming East; Chance Howell, Liberty Harrison; Tanner Huffman, Nicholas County; Jaelin Johnson, Fairmont Senior; Gavin Kennedy, Robert C. Byrd; Jordan Kish, Chapmanville; Jansen Knotts, Frankfort; Ryan Leep, Lincoln; Bryson Lucas, Robert C. Byrd; Andrew Mahairas, Nitro; Levi MacAdam, Philip Barbour; Evan McKneely, Poca; Blake Moore, Grafton; Shawn Moran, Lewis County; Philip Mullins, Chapmanville; Robert Murphy, North Marion; Peter Noe, Logan; Hunter Poole, Petersburg; Garrett Quinn, Clay County; Reggie Redman, Keyser; Reed Reitter, Weir; Shad Sauvage, James Monroe; Andrew Shull, Chapmanville; Sean Smith, Oak Glen; Ryan Shoemaker, Keyser; Zach Snyder, Lincoln; Jadyn Stewart, Braxton County; Ben Underwood, East Fairmont; Hunter Walters, Westside; Josh Wellman, Mingo Central; Zach Whiteacre, Frankfort; Donovan Wiles, Elkins; A.J. Williams, Liberty Raleigh; Stephen Williams, Shady Spring.

Point Pleasant sophomore Hunter Bush releases a shot attempt during the second half of a Jan. 11 boys basketball contest against Hannan at The Dungeon in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/03/web1_3.23-PP-Bush.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Hunter Bush releases a shot attempt during the second half of a Jan. 11 boys basketball contest against Hannan at The Dungeon in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Point’s Bush named to all-state basketball squad

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.