White Falcons rally past Panthers, 11-10

MASON, W.Va. — It all worked out in the end.

Jonathan Frye singled home Ethyn Barnitz with nobody out in the bottom of the seventh, ultimately allowing the Wahama baseball team to remain unbeaten after claiming an 11-10 decision over visiting Lincoln County on Wednesday night in a non-conference matchup at Claflin Stadium in Mason County.

The White Falcons (2-0) — fresh off a 25-0 win over Teays Valley Christian in the season opener — found themselves in early 2-0 and 7-2 holes before trailing 7-5 through two complete, then the hosts erupted for four runs in the bottom of the fourth to secure their first lead of the night at 9-7.

That lead, however, was short-lived as the Panthers (1-2) tied things up with two runs in the fifth, then took the lead in the top of the sixth as Jaylin Barnett manufactured a run with two stolen bases and the aid of an error — giving the guests a 10-9 edge.

The score remained that way headed into the bottom of the seventh, but eight-hole hitter Trevor Hunt started the rally with a leadoff single and advanced to second on a follow-up single by Barnitz.

David Hendrick provided the third consecutive hit of the frame while also tying things up with a double that allowed Hunt to score for a 10-all contest.

Frye provided the game-winner with a double into left-center that allowed Barnitz to stroll in comfortably for the one-run triumph.

Wahama did not commit a single out in the seventh inning and faced only 16 pitches while churning out four straight hits and consecutive scores.

The White Falcons outhit the Black and Blue a 10-4 overall margin, but WHS also committed nine of the 14 errors in the contest.

Frye was the winning pitcher of record after an inning of scoreless, hitless relief that also resulted in a strikeout.

Hendrick started for the Red and White, allowing seven runs, four hits and two walks over 1⅔ innings while fanning one. Antonio Serevicz gave up three runs, zero hits, walked five and struck out eight in 4.1 of middle relief.

Serevicz led Wahama with game-highs of three hits and five RBIs, including a two-RBI double in the fourth and a two-run inside-the-park home run to left in the home half of the first.

Hendrick, Frye, Hunt and Brady Bumgarner were next with two hits apiece, with Tyler Bumgarner, Cooper Peters, Jacob Fisher and Barnitz also providing a safety each.

Frye drove in three runs and Hendrick added two RBIs on a pair of doubles. Barnitz and Brady Bumgarner each scored twice for the victors.

Trace Adkins paced LCHS with two hits and also joined Davey McKinney, Levi Racer and Austin Parsons with a pair of runs scored. Eli Kirkendall drove in a team-high two RBIs.

Wahama returns to action Friday when it travels to Point Pleasant for a battle of Mason County unbeatens at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.