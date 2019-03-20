RedStorm batters ‘Toppers in DH sweep

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Since dropping the final two games of its series against Point Park University just over a week ago, the University of Rio Grande has been an offensive juggernaut.

After piling up 52 runs in a three-game weekend series sweep of Cincinnati Christian University, the RedStorm dropped 41 runs on Ohio University-Chillicothe Tuesday afternoon.

Head coach Brad Warnimont’s club rolled to a pair of wins, blasting the Hilltoppers by scores of 22-0 and 19-3 in non-conference baseball action at Bob Evans Field.

Rio Grande improved to 21-10 with the sweep.

OU-Chillicothe dropped to 0-6 as a result of the two losses.

In the opener, Rio Grande scored in five of its six at bats, including nine times in the second inning and seven times in the fourth.

Sophomore Kyle Boggs (Baltimore, OH) went 2-for-3 with a double and five runs batted in, while senior Roanderson Severino (Reading, PA) went 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBI and freshman Clayton Surrell (Carroll, OH) was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI.

Freshman Brandon Pritchard (Zanesville, OH) went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs for the RedStorm, who banged out 20 hits as a team, while freshman Troy Swansen (Pickerington, OH) and senior Michael Rodriguez (Santo Domingo, D.R.) each had two hits and an RBI and freshman Cole Dyer (Wheelersburg, OH) also had two hits.

Freshman Gustavo Nava (Baranquilla, Columbia) added a double and a run batted in to the winning effort.

Surrell earned the win on the mound as well, tossing four hitless innings, while walking one and striking out five.

Colin Swackhammer started and lost for the Hilltoppers, allowing six hits and 10 runs – nine earned – in just three innings. He also walked six and struck out one.

OU-C managed just a pair of singles in the loss.

Game two saw the Hilltoppers score three times in the third inning to pull within 5-3, but Rio scored 10 times in the fourth inning to blow things open.

Dyer finished 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, while junior Dylan Shockley (Minford, OH) had a three-run double and Severino finished with a double and two RBI.

Senior David Rodriguez went 2-for-2 and drove in a pair of runs, while junior Kent Reeser (Miamisburg, OH) had a two-run double and junior Caden Cluxton (Washington Court House, OH) drove in two runs.

Boggs, the third of four Rio pitchers, earned the victory. The right-hander allowed two hits and a walk while striking out four over 2-1/3 innings.

Darren Williams started and took the loss for the Hilltoppers, allowing five hits and 10 runs – nine earned – over three innings. He also issued five walks.

Swackhammer and Ryan Burns each had two hits and a run batted in for OU-C, while Gunner Free also drove in a run.

Rio Grande returns to action this weekend when Brescia University visits for River States Conference action.

The opening game of the series is set for Friday, at 2 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

