GAHS lands 5 on All-OVC basketball teams

A trio of Blue Devils and a pair of Blue Angels were chosen to the 2018-19 All-Ohio Valley Conference basketball teams, as selected by the coaches from within the eight-team league.
For the second straight season, Gallia Academy senior guard Cory Call was named to the OVC first team. Cal was joined on the first team by fellow senior guard Justin McClelland, who was an all-league honorable mention for the past two seasons.
GAHS senior guard Caleb Henry landed on the honorable mention portion of the list for the Blue Devils, who finished fourth in the conference with an 9-5 record. This is Henry’s first All-OVC basketball honor.
For the Blue Angels, sophomore center Maddy Petro was named first team, while junior guard Junon Ohmura was selected as an honorable mention. It’s the first all-league basketball honor for either player, and GAHS was seventh in the OVC with a 2-12 record.
2018-19 All-Ohio Valley Conference Teams
Girls Basketball
First Team
FAIRLAND (12-2): Allie Marshall**, Kelsie Warnock***, Harlie Lyons
COAL GROVE (12-2): Addi Dillow, Destiny Dolen, Baylee McKnight*
SOUTH POINT (10-4): Emilee Whitt**, Emilee Carey
IRONTON (9-5): Haylee Stevens, Riley Schreck*
CHESAPEAKE (6-8): Karli Davis*, Maddie Ward
PORTSMOUTH (4-10): Jasmine Eley**
GALLIA ACADEMY (2-12): Maddy Petro
ROCK HILL (1-13): Rileigh Morris
Honorable Mention
Jenna Stone, Fairland; Lauren Crum, Coal Grove; Maddy Khounlavong*, South Point; Samantha Lafon, Ironton; Blake Anderson, Chesapeake; Hannah Hughes, Portsmouth; Junon Ohmura, Gallia Academy; Makayla Scott, Rock Hill.
Boys Basketball
First Team
FAIRLAND (13-1): Matt Mondlak, Ian Chinn, Clayton Thomas
IRONTON (11-3): Ethan Wilson**, Charlie Large
COAL GROVE (10-4): Aaron Music**, Cory Borders
GALLIA ACADEMY (9-5): Cory Call*, Justin McClelland**
SOUTH POINT (5-9): Austin Webb*, Chance Gunther
CHESAPEAKE (5-9): Eli Archer*, Levi Blankenship
PORTSMOUTH (3-11): Matthew Fraulini*
ROCK HILL (0-14): Kaden France*
Honorable Mention
Aiden Porter, Fairland; Reid Carrico*, Ironton; Jaylen McKenzie, Coal Grove; Caleb Henry, Gallia Academy; Brody Blackwell, South Point; Austin Jackson, Chesapeake; Danny Lattimore, Portsmouth; Logan Haskins, Rock Hill.
* — indicates previous league honor.
