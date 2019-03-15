RedStorm standout named to NAIA All-America Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – University of Rio Grande senior Jaida Carter was named to the 2019 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Division II Women’s Basketball All-America Third Team on Thursday.

A 5-foot-6 guard New Philadelphia, Ohio, Carter was named River States Conference Player of the Year after leading the injury-riddled RedStorm to a 16-15 record.

She led the RSC in scoring at 20.2 points per game and was second in field goal percentage at .480.

Carter, who earlier in the week was named an honorable mention All-American by the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association, pulled down a team-best 7.1 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals per game and shooting 76 percent from the foul line.

Also representing the River States Conference on the All-American team as honorable mention selections were Haley Hall of Alice Lloyd (Ky.) College and Savannah Shamblin from West Virginia University-Tech.

Eastern Oregon’s Maya Ah You Dias was named National Player of the Year.

Ah You Dias, a senior guard, is a two-time First Team All-American who also collected second team honors in her sophomore season. She was a key part of Eastern Oregon’s 29-4 season and their trip to the national tournament this year.

A native of Middleton, Idaho, Ah You Dias led her team in scoring averaging 23.2 points per game. She averaged 54 percent from the field and 44 percent behind the arch this season. She was dominate at the free throw line as well shooting 82 percent.

Drew Olson of Concordia was named NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year. Coach Olson led the Bulldogs to their first-ever national championship victory over Southeastern by a final of 67-59.

Olson took his team to the championship in 2015 and 2018 earning runner-up both times. Under the direction of Olson the Bulldogs finished this season with a record of 35-3.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

