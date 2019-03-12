Pioneers take two from Rio, win series

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Point Park University took advantage of six University of Rio Grande errors to post a game one victory and then rallied late in game two to post a doubleheader sweep of the RedStorm, Sunday afternoon, in River States Conference baseball action at Bob Evans Field.

The Pioneers won the opening game, 10-6, before recording a 7-4 triumph in the nightcap.

Point Park improved to 8-6 overall and 4-2 in the RSC with the sweep, avenging a loss to Rio Grande in Saturday’s opening game of the weekend series.

The RedStorm slipped to 16-10 overall and 3-3 in league play with the losses.

Rio’s six miscues in Sunday’s opener resulted in half of the Pioneers’ 10 runs being unearned.

Four of the six errors came in the fifth inning when PPU scored four times – without the aid of a hit – to snap a 4-4 tie and take a lead it would never relinquish.

The RedStorm did score twice in the home fifth to pull within 8-6, but the Pioneers added single runs in both the sixth and ninth innings to nail down the win.

Levi Martin was one of four Point Park players to finish with two hits, including a two-run home run in the second inning. He finished with three RBI.

The quartet also included Ed Pfluger, Jake Forgrave and Antonio Carillo. Pfluger doubled and drove in a run.

Cole Horew started and got the win for the Pioneers despite allowing nine hits and six runs – five earned – over five innings.

Marco Quintanar earned a save, allowing just one hit and striking out six over four shutout innings.

Rio junior starter Zach Kendall (Troy, OH) took the loss for the RedStorm. The right-hander allowed seven hits and six runs – only three of which were earned – while walking two and striking out six over 4-1/3 innings.

Senior Michael Rodriguez (Santo Domingo, D.R.) had two hits, including his first home run of the year, while freshman Cole Dyer (Wheelersburg, OH) doubled twice and drove in a pair of runs in a losing cause.

Junior Kent Reeser (Miamisburg, OH) also had two hits and drove in a run for Rio Grande.

The RedStorm found themselves six outs away from a split of the twinbill and a series win in the nightcap, taking a 3-1 lead after five innings, but PPU rallied for four runs in the sixth and added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh to complete the sweep.

Erik Montero’s two-run single in the sixth gave the Pioneers the lead. He also added an RBI single in the seventh.

Carillo also had two hits and three RBI for Point Park, while Pfluger and Horew both finished 3-for-5 and Luis Mujica was 2-for-5 with a double and a run batted in.

Ryan Huber, the second of three Pioneer pitchers, earned his fourth win in as many decisions. Ruben Ramirez retired the side in order in the seventh for his third save.

Rio senior starter Pierce Knisley (Chillicothe, OH) took the loss after surrendering eight hits and four runs over 5-1/3 innings.

Junior Eli Daniels (Minford, OH) hit a fourth-inning solo home run for the RedStorm, who managed just five hits as a team. Dyer and the senior duo of David Rodriguez (Santo Domingo, D.R.) and Roanderson Severino (Reading, PA) also drove in one run each.

Rio Grande will return to action on Friday when it opens a weekend series with Cincinnati Christian University at UC Health Stadium in Florence, Ky.

Friday’s game will begin at 4 p.m., with a doubleheader set for Saturday at noon.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

