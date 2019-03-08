29 locals named to all-district basketball teams

ATHENS, Ohio — A total of 29 basketball players — 17 boys and 12 girls — representing Gallia and Meigs Counties were named to the 2018-19 All-Southeast District basketball teams, as selected by a media panel from within the district.

On the girls list, Meigs and Eastern led the local schools with three selections apiece, followed by both Gallia Academy and South Gallia with two, and River Valley and Southern with one each.

The Lady Marauders — who finished with a 15-9 record and captured a sectional title for the first time since 2000 — were led by senior guard Kassidy Betzing, who was named to the Division II first team after posting 16.2 points per game this season. A career 1,000-point scorer, Betzing was a third team selection as a freshman, while landing on second team in her sophomore and junior campaigns.

On the D-2 third team for the Lady Marauders is freshman Mallory Hawley, who came up with 10.5 points per game in her debut season. On the special mention list for the Maroon and Gold, senior Becca Pullins tallied 8.7 points per game this winter.

Representing 6-16 Gallia Academy on the D-2 third team is sophomore Maddy Petro, who averaged a double-double of 11.2 points and 10.1 rebounds. Also representing the Blue Angels, senior Hunter Copley was selected as a special mention after averaging 14.5 points in just 12 games. Copley was a third team all-district selection as a sophomore.

On the D-2 third team, representing 6-18 River Valley, is Hannah Jacks, a sophomore who averaged 11 points and eight rebounds per contest.

On the Division IV second team for 15-9 Eastern are senior guards Alyson Bailey and Jess Parker, who averaged 15 and 11 points per game respectively. This is Parker’s fourth career all-district nod, after being named to the special mention list in each of the last three years.

Joining Bailey as a first time all-district honoree for EHS is senior Kelsey Casto, who posted 12 points per game and landed on the third team.

Also on the D-4 third team, representing 6-15 South Gallia, is freshman Jessie Rutt, who came up with 12.6 points per game this winter. Joining Rutt as a first time selection for the Lady Rebels is junior Kiley Stapleton, who scored 12.1 points per game and landed on special mention.

Representing 0-23 Southern on the D-4 special mention list is junior Phoenix Cleland, who averaged 8.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Cleland was a third team selection for SHS as a sophomore.

On the boys list, the Tornadoes led the way with four all-district selections, Gallia Academy, Meigs, South Gallia and Eastern each had three, while River Valley garnered one.

On the Division II second team, representing the 15-9 Blue Devils is senior Cory Call, who posted 12.9 points per game. On third team for GAHS, scoring 11 points per game, is senior Justin McClelland, while Caleb Henry received a special mention nod after scoring six points per contest.

All-3 Blue Devils have appeared on the all-district list before, with Call as a third team selection last year, McClelland as a special mention a year ago, and Henry on the D-4 third team as a sophomore at South Gallia.

The lone representative on the D-2 all-district list for 3-20 River Valley is sophomore Jordan Lambert, who averaged 15.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per tilt. Lambert was a special mention on the D-3 list a year ago.

Leading the way for the 13-11 Marauders on the Division III first team is junior Weston Baer, a career 1,000-point scorer who poured in 19.8 points per game this winter. On the D-3 special mention list for the Maroon and Gold are freshman Coulter Cleland and senior Zach Bartrum, who averaged 11.4 and 10.6 points per game respectively.

Baer and Bartrum also represented MHS last year, finishing on the second and third teams respectively.

On the Division IV second team for a second straight year is South Gallia senior Braxton Hardy, who scored 15.8 points per game for the 14-10 Rebels this season. A pair of first time honorees, SGHS seniors Nick Hicks and C.J. Mayse were both named special mention with 9.8 and 9.0 points per game respectively.

On the D-4 third team for the 12-10 Tornadoes are seniors Jensen Anderson and Weston Thorla, who averaged 13.0 and 9.3 points per game respectively. SHS also had a pair of seniors named to the special mention list, with Brayden Cunningham scoring 7.5 points per game, and Austin Baker adding 6.3 points per game.

Thorla and Cunningham are both repeat selections for SHS, as they were on second and third team respectively a year ago.

For 11-12 Eastern, junior Garrett Barringer is on the D-4 second team after a season of 15 points and eight rebounds per game. A pair of Eagle seniors landed on special mention, with Isaiah Fish scoring 10 points per contest, and Blaise Facemyer adding four points per game.

Barringer and Fish were also on the 2018 all-district list, with Fish as a second team selection and Barringer as a special mention.

The girls Player of the Year awards went to Hannah Haithcock of Washington Court House in Division II, Peyton Scott of Lynchburg-Clay in Division III, and Katie Dettwiller of Portsmouth Notre Dame in Division IV.

Vinton County’s Rod Bentley and Washington Court House’s Samantha Leach were the D-2 girls co-Coaches of the Year, Eastern Brown’s Kevin Pickerill and Alexander’s Jeff Grinstead were D-3 girls co-Coaches of the Year, while Portsmouth Notre Dame’s J.D. McKenzie and Waterford’s Jerry Close were D-4 girls co-Coaches of the Year.

Winning the boys Player of the Year awards were Sheridan’s Ethan Heller in D-2, Wheelersburg’s Tanner Holden in D-3, and Coal Grove’s Aaron Music in D-4.

The D-2 boys co-Coaches of the Year were Greenfield McClain’s Joe B. Stewart and Washington Court House’s Connor Scott, the D-3 boys co-Coaches of the Year was Fairland’s Nathan Speed and Wheelersburg’s Steven Ater, while Trimble’s Howie Caldwell was the D-4 boys Coach of the Year.

Eastern senior Jess Parker (left) goes in for a layup in front of a trio of Lady Titans, during the D-4 district final on Feb. 28 in Jackson, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/03/web1_3.10-EHS-Parker.jpg Eastern senior Jess Parker (left) goes in for a layup in front of a trio of Lady Titans, during the D-4 district final on Feb. 28 in Jackson, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports South Gallia senior Braxton Hardy shoots a two-pointer over a Trimble defender, during the D-4 sectional final on Feb. 27 in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/03/web1_3.10-SG-Hardy.jpg South Gallia senior Braxton Hardy shoots a two-pointer over a Trimble defender, during the D-4 sectional final on Feb. 27 in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

