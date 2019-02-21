Point hosts tourney opener

The postseason roads are set in West Virginia as the 2019 boys basketball sectional tournament brackets were released this week throughout the Mountain State.

Of the three Mason County programs involved in the postseason, only Point Pleasant managed to earn a home contest — while both Wahama and Hannan start the 2019 tournament trail on the road.

The Big Blacks (7-14) earned the four seed in the Class AA Region IV, Section 1 tournament and will host fifth-seeded Sissonville (4-16) at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in the opening round.

The winner advances to Thursday’s semifinal round and travels to top-seeded Nitro for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

The championship contest of the Class AA Region IV, Section 1 bracket will be played Saturday at a yet-to-be-determined location at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats (8-13) drew the five seed in the Class A Region IV, Section 2 tournament and travel to fourth-seeded Buffalo (7-14) for an opening round contest at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The winner advances to Tuesday’s semifinal round and travels to top-seeded Tolsia for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

The championship contest of the Class A Region IV, Section 2 bracket will be played Thursday at a yet-to-be-determined location at 7 p.m.

The White Falcons (3-19) drew the six seed in the Class A Region IV, Section 1 tournament and travel to third-seeded Wirt County (11-11) for an opening round contest at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The winner advances to Tuesday’s semifinal round and travels to second-seeded Williamstown for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

The championship contest of the Class A Region IV, Section 1 bracket will be played Thursday at a yet-to-be-determined location at 7 p.m.

Updates on the Mason County programs and their respective postseason schedules will be made available in game stories in the Point Pleasant Register as the tournament progresses.

Wahama senior Abram Pauley (12) dribbles ahead of the pack on a fast break attempt during the first half of a Feb. 15 boys basketball contest against Point Pleasant at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/02/web1_2.22-WAH-Pauley.jpg Wahama senior Abram Pauley (12) dribbles ahead of the pack on a fast break attempt during the first half of a Feb. 15 boys basketball contest against Point Pleasant at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Wahama, Hannan start postseason with road contests

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.