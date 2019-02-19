OVP Sports Briefs

MCSL registration now open

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Mason County Soccer League online registration is now open at mcsoccerleague.com. In person, registration will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, and Thursday, March 7, at the PPHS Commons area.

RSC women’s basketball qualifiers, bracket set

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The qualifiers and bracket for the 2018-19 River States Conference Women’s Basketball Championship have been set.

The eight-team championship will be held Feb. 20-26 at campus sites around the conference.

The higher seed hosts each game of the championship, which begins Feb. 20 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are set for Feb. 23 with the finals on Feb. 26. The championship winner will earn an automatic bid to the NAIA Division II National Championship.

WVU Tech (21-9, 16-1 RSC) is the No. 1 overall seed and has already locked up a national bid as the RSC regular-season champion. The Golden Bears won the RSC East Division and they open up the postseason at home versus Midway (Ky.) University (16-13, 9-9 RSC), the No. 4 seed from the RSC West.

IU Kokomo (17-10, 13-5 RSC) is the No. 2 seed from the RSC West and begins the championship hosting Point Park (Pa.) University (13-15, 9-8 RSC), the No. 3 seed from the RSC East. The IU Kokomo-Point Park winner will face the WVU Tech-Midway winner in the semifinals.

Alice Lloyd (Ky.) College (17-8, 13-5 RSC) won the RSC West Division for the second year in a row and is the No. 1 seed in its half of the bracket. The Eagles host RSC East No. 4 seed University of Rio Grande (Ohio) (16-14, 6-11 RSC).

IU East (13-16, 11-6 RSC) claimed the No. 2 seed from the RSC East and will host No. 3 Cincinnati Christian University (14-15, 10-8 RSC) from the RSC West. The IU East-CCU winner will play the Alice Lloyd-Rio Grande winner.

RSC men’s basketball qualifiers, bracket set

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The 2018-19 River States Conference Men’s Basketball Championship bracket and qualifiers have been set.

Eight teams will be vying for the conference title from Feb. 20-26 with the winner automatically qualifying for the NAIA Division II National Championship.

It is a very strong RSC bracket with four teams from the NAIA Division II Top 25 Poll and four squads with 20 or more wins on the season. The championship begins with the quarterfinals on Feb. 20 followed by the semifinals on Feb. 23 and the finals on Feb. 26.

WVU Tech, the No. 9 team in the country, is the No. 1 overall seed in the championship. It went all the way down to the final game, but the Golden Bears (26-4, 15-2 RSC) secured the RSC regular-season title and are guaranteed an automatic bid to nationals. The RSC East Division champs begin the playoffs by hosting No. 4 seed Brescia (Ky.) University (15-13, 11-7 RSC) from the RSC West.

Asbury (Ky.) University (20-9, 13-5 RSC) reached the 20-win mark on the final game of the regular season to clinch the No. 2 seed out of the RSC West. The Eagles host University of Rio Grande (Ohio) (12-18, 6-11 RSC), the No. 3 seed from the RSC East.

IU Kokomo, ranked No. 24 in the nation, won the RSC West Division title and the No. 1 seed in its half of the bracket with Thursday night’s win. The Cougars (23-6, 13-5 RSC) host No. 4 seed Point Park (Pa.) University (9-17, 5-12 RSC) from the RSC East.

IU East, the No. 13 team in the country and the RSC champion the last two years, is the No. 2 seed from the RSC East. The Red Wolves (23-7, 15-2 RSC) also won 15 RSC games like WVU Tech but lost the tiebreaker. IU East hosts No. 3 seed IU Southeast (19-10, 12-6 RSC) of the RSC West. The Grenadiers are currently “receiving votes” toward the Top 25 poll.