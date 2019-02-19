Rio’s Robinson sets school record, Jones takes 1st at Kent Tune-Up

KENT, Ohio — Chanavier Robinson had a pair of Top 10 finishes and set a new school record in another event, while Keshawn Jones recorded a first place finish to highlight the performance of the University of Rio Grande track & field team at Saturday’s Kent State Tune-Up hosted by Kent State University.
Robinson, a junior from Ravenna, Ohio, placed fifth in the women’s long jump with a leap covering 5.36m and was sixth in the 60-meter dash after finishing with a time of 7.88.
Robinson also set a new school record in the indoor 200-meter dash with a time of 25.99 – good enough for an 11th place finish overall.
Jones, a junior from Mansfield, Ohio, placed first among the 23 competitors in the men’s 1,000-meter run with a time of 2:33.19.
Rio’s only other Top 10 finish came in the women’s 60-meter hurdles, where sophomore Amirah Strauther (Pickerington, OH) was ninth with a time of 9.22.
The event was not a team-scored competition.
Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.