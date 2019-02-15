Lady Knights top Buffalo, 37-24

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Finishing strong.

The Point Pleasant girls basketball team celebrated Senior Night in style while picking up its third consecutive victory on Thursday night following a 37-24 decision over visiting Buffalo in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The Lady Knights (6-16) honored seniors Allison Henderson and Nancy Vettese before the game, then the hosts rode that momentum into the early minutes of regulation after establishing a 16-2 first quarter advantage.

The Lady Bison (9-12) countered with a small 7-6 spurt in the second frame to whittle the deficit down to 22-9 at the break, but the Blue and Gold were ultimately never closer down the stretch.

Both teams scored six points in the third period for a 28-15 contest, then each squad mustered nine points in the finale to wrap up the 13-point triumph.

The Red and Black complete the regular season having won four of their last five outings, while BHS had its two-game winning streak come to an end.

PPHS — who had only six available players — netted 13-of-43 shot attempts for 30 percent and also went 6-of-16 at the free throw line for 38 percent.

Vettese and DaNayla Ward paced Point Pleasant with 11 points apiece, followed by Brooke Warner with 10 points and Henderson with six markers.

Vettese recorded a double-double effort after hauling in a team-high 14 rebounds, while Ward and Naomi Meisser respectively grabbed six and five caroms. Ward also had three steals and two blocks for the victors.

The Lady Bison made eight total field goals — including a single trifecta — and also went 5-of-8 at the charity stripe for 63 percent.

Abby Darnley paced BHS with eight points and Kaylee Bowling was next with five markers. Brooke Slaubaugh, Katie Darnley, Kelsey Templeton, Baylee Hudnall and Lilly Wyant were next with two points apiece, while Joni Smith completed the tally with one point.

Point Pleasant opens Class AA Region IV, Section 1 play on Monday when it travels to Nitro for a 7 p.m. contest.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

