River Valley swimming sends six to districts

ATHENS, Ohio — With the exception of six, the swimming season is over.

The River Valley swim team advanced six athletes in a total of nine events to the district tournament, following the sectional championship meet at Ohio University on Saturday.

Overall, the River Valley boys were third out of 21 teams in Division II, while the Lady Raiders were seventh of 18 D-2 squads.

The lone Lady Raider moving on is junior Elisabeth Moffett, who claimed third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.1.

The Raiders’ only gold medal of the day came in the 200-yard freestyle relay, with the team of Cole Franklin, Joel Brumfield, Ryan Lollathin and Ethan Cline turning in a winning time of 1:42.32.

Two more RVHS relays are headed to districts, as the 200-yard medley team of Brumfield, Ian Eblin, Franklin and Cline was second with a time of 1:57.72, and the 400-yard freestyle team of Lollathin, Eblin, Brumfield and Franklin was fourth with a time of 4:01.83.

Cline and Lollathin are both moving on in a pair of individual events as well, with Cline placing second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.07 and fourth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.75, and Lollathin earning sixth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:11.50 and eighth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:58.74.

Franklin is also advancing as an individual, as he was runner-up in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.11.

The district championship is scheduled for Thursday at 2:30 at Ohio State University’s McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion in Columbus.

Visit www.ohsaa.org for complete results of the 2019 sectional championship at Ohio University.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.