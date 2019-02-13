Meigs rolls Buckeyes, 83-68

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The middle quarters made the difference.

The Meigs boys basketball team outscored Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Nelsonville-York 50-to-25 in the second and third quarters of Tuesday’s bout in Athens County, leading the Maroon and Gold to an 83-68 victory over the Buckeyes.

The Marauders (11-10, 6-5 TVC Ohio) — who defeated NYHS 86-61 in a Jan. 8 meeting in Rocksprings — trailed the Buckeyes (9-11, 4-6) by an 18-to-15 clip eight minutes into Tuesday’s contest.

The Maroon and Gold found the bottom of the net on nine field goal attempts and went on a 24-to-12 run in the second period, giving the guests a 39-30 edge at the break.

Meigs sank 11 more field goals in the third quarter and outscored Nelsonville-York by a 26-to-13 clip, making the margin 65-43 with eight minutes to play.

The hosts saved their best for last, scoring 25 points in the fourth quarter, but Meigs scored 18 to seal the 83-68 victory.

For the game, MHS made 35-of-68 (51.5 percent) field goal attempts, including 5-of-13 (38.5 percent) three-point tries. At the free throw line, the Marauders were 8-of-19 (42.1 percent) and the Buckeyes were 15-of-18 (83.3 percent).

The Maroon and Gold collected 21 defensive rebounds, 10 offensive boards, 16 steals, 12 assists and a pair of blocked shots.

MHS freshman Coulter Cleland led the victors with 18 points, half of which came from beyond the arc, to go with seven rebounds and six assists. Weston Baer was next for the Marauders with 17 points, followed by Cooper Darst with 14, Zach Bartrum with 12 and Ty Bartrum with 10.

Wyatt Hoover contributed six points to the winning cause, while Nick Lilly, Bobby Musser and Austin Mahr chipped in with two each. Cleland also led the Marauders on defense with four steals, followed by Lilly and Musser with a steal and a block apiece.

Justin Perry paced the hosts with 15 points, followed by Reece Robson and Ethan Bohyer with 14 each. Ethan Gail marked 11 points in the setback, Mikey Seel came up with eight, Bryce Richards scored four, while Chris Beyette ended with two.

Meigs will host River Valley in the regular season finale on Friday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

