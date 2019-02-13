Belpre sweeps White Falcons, 52-45

MASON, W.Va. — A tough way to wrap up league play.

Visiting Belpre used a 12-5 overtime run to break away from a 40-all tie at the end of regulation and ultimately claimed a 52-45 victory over the Wahama boys basketball team on Tuesday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest at Gary Clark Court in Mason County.

The host White Falcons (3-18, 3-13 TVC Hocking) received five points from Brady Bumgarner as part of an 8-7 run through eight minutes of play, but the Golden Eagles (11-10, 10-5) countered with six points from Jeremiah Stitt during a 16-11 second quarter surge that allowed the Orange and Black to take a 23-19 cushion into the break.

WHS, however, answered with a pair of Jacob Lloyd trifectas that resulted in a small 13-12 spurt in the third frame, allowing the Red and White to close to within 35-32 entering the finale.

Wahama held BHS to just one field goal and ended regulation with an 8-5 push that knotted things up at 40-all through 32 minutes of action.

In the extra four-minute session, Belpre hit 6-of-9 free throws and got six points from Connor Baker during that pivotal 12-5 swing that allowed the guests to sneak away with the seven-point decision.

The Golden Eagles also claimed a season sweep of Wahama after posting a 75-51 decision in Washington County back on Jan. 11.

The White Falcons made 14 total field goals — including six trifectas — and also went 11-of-17 at the free throw line for 65 percent.

Bumgarner paced WHS with 10 points, followed by Lloyd and Abram Pauley with nine markers apiece. Dakota Belcher was next with eight points, while Jacob Warth contributed six markers.

Jonathan Frye and Cooper Peters completed the Wahama tally with two points and one point, respectively.

Belpre netted 17 total field goals — including six 3-pointers — and also went 12-of-20 at the charity stripe for 60 percent.

Baker led the guests with a game-high 27 points, with all but 10 of those coming after the intermission. Stitt was next with 13 points, while Logan Adams added eight markers. Nick Godfrey and Colin Alloway completed the winning tally with two points each.

Wahama completes its regular season schedule on Friday when it hosts Point Pleasant in a non-conference matchup of Mason County programs at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

